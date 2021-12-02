Super Proud of these two guys for furthering their education and their Hoop Dreams. Skylard McCaster & Jareem Lovette (Both will be graduating in the Spring with an Associates Degree). JK Tigers strong, collegiate athletes, and friends for life hooked up tonight for the start of their senior basketball season. Sandhill Flyers came away with the win but Lenoir Lancers went down swinging!! Round 2 is December 8th @ Sandhills CC….
Super Proud of these two guys for furthering their education and their Hoop Dreams. Skylard McCaster & Jareem Lovette (Both will be graduating in the Spring with an Associates Degree). JK Tigers strong, collegiate athletes, and friends for life hooked up tonight for the start of their senior basketball season. Sandhill Flyers came away with the win but Lenoir Lancers went down swinging!! Round 2 is December 8th @ Sandhills CC….