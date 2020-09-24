AYDEN — Aiming to bring the community together, the Ayden Police Department gathered at the corner of MLK Jr. and Lee streets on Saturday to chat with residents and serve them lunch.
The event served as a way for the officers to introduce themselves to the community while learning more about the people they serve.
Since June the Ayden Police Department has welcomed two new officers to its force: Nicholas Perez and Devin Grinder.
“We wanted them to be able to come out meet with the community and let our community know the officers better,” said Cpl. Jenny Clark.
Ana Ganrca, 8, of Ayden said she was excited to see some familiar faces and to meet Sgt. Jason Butler.
“She wanted to stop through here and meet the police officers and visit with them,” said Tonya Cogdell, Ganrca’s mother.
Cogdell was thankful to have the opportunity to meet with members of the force.
“It lets the children know who the community officers are and who keeps them safe,” Cogdell said.
The event also served as a way for the department to build relationships.
“We wanted to give back to the community and make some community connections and bridge the gap between community and policemen,” Clark said.
Building relationships with the community is vital for the police department, she added.
“It’s important because we need to be able to talk to the community and the community needs to feel safe talking to us, especially in this climate we have now where everybody is afraid of police,” Clark said.
“We need to let citizens of Ayden know we are here for them and not to be afraid of us,” she said. “Just because something is going on in other places in the world doesn’t mean it’s going on here. We are here to help and serve them. That’s our goal and we are going to be here for them.”
Ayden’s Community Policing Commission also joined in to help serve hot dogs to Ayden residents.
For Ayden Community Policing Commission member Lena Darden, it was important to assist with the event.
“I want people to know policemen are your friends. You should be able to go to them when you need something,” Darden said.
“Some people are afraid of policemen, but policemen are my friends. I want everybody to feel that way especially the young children because they don’t that.”
The department plans to have similar events in the future.
“I look forward to doing more positive events in the community,” Clark said.