Editor’s note: Due to the New Year’s holiday, some groups may alter their meeting schedules. Call for more information.
BARBERSHOP CHORUS: The following barbershop chorus groups meet weekly:
The Greenville Area Barbershop Chorus, “The Carolina Chord Connection,” 7 p.m. Monday at Jaycee Park, 2000 Cedar Lane. Call 943-9562 or visit carolinachordconnection.com.
The Greenville Area Sweet Adelines Barbershop Chorus, “Sassy Southern Sound,” 6:30 p.m. Monday at Hollywood Presbyterian Church, 5103 N.C. 43 South. Call 252-943-9562 or visit https://www.facebook.com/SassySouthernSound/.
CHESS: Greenville Chess Club meets from 6:30-10 p.m. Wednesday at Barnes & Noble in University Commons shopping center, 3040 Evans St. Call 367-0808.
DUPLICATE SANCTIONED BRIDGE: All games are held at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Games are $5 per person. Visit www.greenville.ncbridge.org.
Bridge “R” Us: 1:15 p.m. Mondays for an open and a 199er game and at 9 a.m. and 1:15 p.m. Wednesday for open games.
Pirate Bridge Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesday for an open game.
Greenville Duplicate Bridge: 12:30 p.m. Saturday for an open game.
ECU RETIRED FACULTY: The East Carolina University Retired Faculty Association meets at 1 p.m. Thursday.Call 756-0389 for meeting location.
GOLDWINGS: The DownEast GoldWings, chapter NC-D, of the Gold Wing Road Riders Association meets at 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Golden Corral Steak House, 504 S.W. Greenville Blvd. Dinner will be held at 6:30 p.m. Call 752-4520.
KIWANIS: Area Kiwanis Club meetings scheduled for the week include:
Kiwanis Golden K Club: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Masonic Temple, 1104 Charles St.
Greenville Kiwanis Club: noon Tuesdays at G.K. Cafe and Catering, 3197 E. 10th St.
The Winterville Kiwanis Club: 7 p.m. Thursdays at the Kiwanis Building, 190 Forlines Road, Winterville.
LIONS CLUBS: Area Lions Club meetings scheduled for the week include:
The Host Lions Club: 6 p.m. Monday at RepExpress, 400 St. Andrews Drive.
The Ayden Lions Club: 6 p.m. Thursday at Bum’s Restaurant, 566 Third St. in Ayden.
LODGE 734: William Pitt Lodge No. 734 meets at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Greenville Masonic Temple, 1104 Charles St. Dinner is served at 6:30 p.m.
MOOSE LODGE: The Greenville Moose Lodge chapter 885 meets at 7 p.m. Monday at the Moose Lodge building, 5393 Reedy Branch Road, Winterville. Call 756-0885 or visit lodge885.mossepages.org.
NAR ANON: NarAnon, a support group for family and friends affected by another’s addiction, meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at Covenant Church Building No. 3, 4005 Corey Road, Winterville.
OVEREATERS ANONYMOUS: Overeaters Anonymous meets at 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and at 11 a.m. Saturday at First Presbyterian Church, 1400 S. Elm St. (Use the 14th Street entrance.) For more information, visit www.oa.org.
ROTARY: Area Rotary Club meetings scheduled for the week.
The Farmville Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays at Marabella Old World Pizza, 3750 S. Main St., Farmville. Call 717-3053.
The Greenville Noon Rotary Club: noon Mondays at the Rotary Building, 809 Johnston St.
The Greenville Rotary Club: 6:20 p.m. Mondays at the Rotary Building, 809 Johnston St. Call 355-2850.
The Ayden Rotary Club: 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at the Ayden Community Building, 548 Second St.
TOPS: Take Off Pounds Sensibly has the following meetings each week:
NC 502: 6 p.m. Tuesday at East Branch Library, 2000 Cedar Lane. Call 758-3937
NC 898: 6 p.m. Thursday at the Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 916-7407 or 931-1040.
NC 948: 10:15 a.m. Saturday at Pitt County Senior Center, 4551 County Home Road. Call 364-2901.
VETERANS: Veteran groups that meet in the area:
Veterans of Foreign Wars: The Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 7032 meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Post 7032, 1108 Mumford Road. Call 758-3251.
Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary: The Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary Post 7032 meets at 7 p.m. Thursday at the VFW Post 7032, 1108 Mumford Road. Call 758-3251.
