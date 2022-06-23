MOREHEAD CITY — Mercenaria captured the 64th annual Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament on Saturday as the “all clear” came in over the radio.
There was no late-stage drama or last-day blue marlin from the fleet of 162 boats that went offshore to threaten the leaderboard. Instead, the 72-foot Viking from Cherrystone, Va., celebrated privately as its 572.6-pound blue marlin reeled in on Monday outlasted a field of 266 boats and eight blue marlins brought in all week.
Mercenaria was entered in all levels of the competition and will win a record $3.48 million in prizes. That includes the Level V Fabulous Fisherman’s prize of $777,750 they won on Monday. The boat is only the third ever million-dollar winner in tournament history.
The field was competing this year for a record $5.85 million purse. Tournament officials believe the $3.48 million payday is the highest for any blue marlin competition globally.
All results are unofficial as the tournament waits for polygraph results from its leaderboard boats. The awards ceremony will take place Sunday (today) at Big Rock Landing.
The 572.6-pounder reeled in by angler Matthew Brown with Capt. Neil Sykes at the wheel was big enough to win five of the last 10 competitions, but the fishing team wasn’t even sure the catch would clear the tournament’s minimum standard of 400 pounds or 110 inches in length on Monday.
“The second-place blue marlin on the week was Wall Hanger with a 556.4-pounder. The Brian Allen-captained boat will win $426,287.50 for the catch reeled in by Stacy Allen.
High Yield finished in third place with a 536.8-pound blue marlin, worth $283,525 for catch reeled in by angler Bernard Linney with Capt. Paul Wiseman at the wheel.
There are three other big-money divisions in the tournament, including the Level VII largest dolphin winner take all. That $527,000 payout is going to Carolina Time for a 54.1-pound fish brought in by angler Parker Jones.
There are two weekly release divisions, the Level VIII and Level IX non-sonar. The non-omnidirectional sonar category went to Irene for 1,200 release points, worth a $129,625 weekly prize. Safari won the regular release division with 2,250 points for a first-place prize worth $111,562.50.
Releases were strong all week, with this year’s competition raking in well over 200 to shatter the tournament record of 180 set in 2020. Final release numbers for the day had not been reported in time for this story.
Record 215 boats show for ladies’ tournament
The weather cleared for the Keli Wagner Lady Angler (KWLA) Tournament on Saturday as a record 215 boats signed up for the ladies-only competition.
That turnout easily exceeded the previous benchmark of 167 boats in 2019
The 25th annual tournament held its captains’ meeting and Best Dressed Contest at Big Rock Landing on Friday. Teams dressed up in a variety of themed outfits, some with aquatic angles and other mimicking popular TV shows like Yellowstone or movies like Top Gun.
The competition was forced to switch to a two-day format when inclement weather was forecast for the weekend. On Saturday, 208 of the 215 boats registered chose to fish. The remaining seven boats fished on Sunday.