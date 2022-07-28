Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament

The 36th annual Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament, in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a University of Mount Olive alumnus who was killed in the line of duty, is scheduled for Aug. 18, at the Southern Wayne Country Club.

Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a raffle drawing and silent auction at the tournament, as well as golfer contests such as longest drive and closest to pin. Prizes include two flights. Golfers will receive goodie bags. Food and beverages will be available including breakfast served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.