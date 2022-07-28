...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 8 PM EDT
THURSDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Heat index values up to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 8 PM EDT Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The 36th annual Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament, in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a University of Mount Olive alumnus who was killed in the line of duty, is scheduled for Aug. 18, at the Southern Wayne Country Club.
MOUNT OLIVE — The Michael Martin Memorial Golf Tournament will be held on Thursday, Aug. 18, at the Southern Wayne Country Club. This is the 36th annual event in memory of NC Highway Patrolman Michael Martin, a University of Mount Olive alumnus who was killed in the line of duty.
Tee times will be at 8:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. There will be a raffle drawing and silent auction at the tournament, as well as golfer contests such as longest drive and closest to pin. Prizes include two flights. Golfers will receive goodie bags. Food and beverages will be available including breakfast served from 7:30 to 8:30 a.m.
The deadline to enter is Aug. 1. All contributions are 100% tax deductible. Proceeds go directly to the Michael Martin Memorial Scholarship Fund and the University of Mount Olive Trojan Club. For more information, call (919) 738-7072.