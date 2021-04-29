BEULAVILLE — The girls soccer program at East Duplin has rebounded from a “lost season” in 2019 to return to its rightful place: In line for a showdown with Clinton for the East Central 2A Conference title.
COVID-19 and the ensuing pandemic status cancelled prep sports in the spring of 2020.
The Panthers are making up for lost time with a team that is led by seniors Angela Sarmiento, Taylor Thigpen, Mirana Brown, Karsyn Westerbeek, Cinthya Maldonado and goalies Hailey Hobbs .
But youth plays a vital role in the chemistry with underclassmen Lanie Thipgen, Judith Reyes, Rilee Kisler and Alejandra Sarmiento.
The Panthers (8-2, 8-1 ECC) slipped by Goldsboro 1-0 on Monday of last week and then put a 4-1 licking on the Cougars two days later in the league’s home-and-away weekly format.
“We played much better at our place,” said ED coach Joey Jones. “Our passing game was off and our touches atrocious the first game.”
Brown scored three goals and Lanie Thigpen the fourth. Reyes, Micheala Sholar and Ella Fannin had assists.
Brown had the lone goal in Goldsboro.
“That should have given us at least the second-place seed from our league,” Jones said. “The week before against Wallace-Rose Hill we played a great game of keep-away possession soccer.”
Sophomore Angel Sarmiento leads the team in goals with 10. She plays the opposite wing position from her sister Alejandra, who has five goals and two assists.
“They both play fast,” Jones said. “Angel has had a nice year in a way that her numbers do not show.”
Taylor Thigpen and Reyes have been solid in the middle.
“Taylor, our long throw-in-expertise player has had a good year,” Jones said. “Reyes had her best game on Wednesday against Goldsboro, where she basically got just one assist but to me was the player of the game.”
Lanie Thigpen has nine goals and four assists, while Brown has eight scores and nine assists.
Brown, one of the top female goal scorers ever at ED, plays travel soccer with the Coastal Crew in Onslow County.
“She was a focal point last year and has had a nice season doing great things and letting others join into the offense,” Jones said. “Lanie, a junior, is so fast and has dedicated herself to the game a little more than in the past. She’s finding the goal a lot.”
ED lost to Clinton 4-3 on March 22 in Beulaville and was to have a rematch on the Dark Horses’ turf on Wednesday this week.
The Panthers play Spring Creek before and after their tussle with Clinton.
“We had several opportunities we didn’t convert the first game,” Jones said. “We’ve moved the ball so well that at times it has frustrated the other team.
“It’s tough when a player has in mind where she will send the ball before she even gets it.”
Jones, who retired last year from coaching the ED boys for 20 years (and the girls as well), said the addition of assistant coach Hailey Bowles, a former player at Methodist College, has been a welcomed addition.
“She’s been a God-send,” he said. “She came in here and did some different things, new stuff, to add to all the old stuff I know. I’ve also been fortunate to have Kevin Whitehurst helping out for the third year.”
ED has outshot the opposition 52-14, averaging 5.2 goals and 3.5 assists per game.
Westerbeek, Sholar, and Fannin have been spark plugs for the defense.
The Panthers have outscored county rivals WRH and James Kenan by a combined total of 34-4.
The state playoffs start on Tuesday (May 3).