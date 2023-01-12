Next week we will reveal our Duplin’s Elite All-County football team, complete with marquee awards – Mr. Football, Offensive Player of the Year, Defensive Player of the Year, Champion’s Heart and Coach of the Year.
Soccer and volleyball were announced the two previous weeks.
Selecting the marquee awards and the first and second teams was a painful process this year since East Duplin, Wallace-Rose Hill and James Kenan fielded excellent teams with skilled players. North Duplin also had a surprising season with a roster filled with sophomore and juniors.
The selection process involves getting input from the four head coaches and then making decisions based on those recommendations.
It’s not always a perfect science and I have pondered the many choices for many days.
So to clear the air, I’ll say this: I don’t always agree with the selections. I value the input of our coaches that much. Nor is there always a consensus opinion.
How could there be with each coach touting his own players?
Yet on the whole the four county coaches are fair, especially when I present my side of the story or one from another coach. Our coaches are solid football coaches with a ton of experience and records to back them up.
North Duplin coach Hugh Martin has guided his small 1A school to two state finals appearances (2007 and 2017).
Wallace-Rose Hill coach Kevin Motsinger won a 2A title in 2017 and got the 2021 ’Dawgs to the finals before falling to Shelby.
Battle Holley captured East Duplin’s first title in history in December.
James Kenan’s Tim Grady is the newcomer, but in two seasons he’s turned around a program that looked nothing like the one that won titles in 2013 and 2007.
Don’t sleep on Grady, a longtime coach (2006-14) at the former Charity Middle School who coached many of the superstars who won six state titles in nine years at Wallace-Rose Hill.
He is a former Tiger lineman and his team takes on that rugged mentality.
Now, back to the selection process.
Let me say one thing that might speak volumes for the talent in Duplin County.
Any coach worth his salt could take the second teams and win a ton of games.
There will be several players on that backup squad who many feel “deserve to be on the first team.”
And I would tend to agree. In some cases the margin of difference is minimal.
I’ve have expanded the first team slightly but have not altered the structure of it since to do so would water down the honor.
I have been in charge of this since 2015 and can say this year is the hardest ever.
Take the quarterback position. East Duplin’s Zack Brown and WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall are pretty close statistically, when you consider both running and passing. Pearsall missed four games because of an injury but all of those games were quite winnable since the ECC was largely the Duplin 3 against the other four in an inferior field – North Lenoir, South Lenoir, Kinston and Southwest Onslow – the latter a program that is far from its famed historical profile.
Additionally, when Pearsall returned he was the guiding force for WRH, particularly in wins over James Kenan and Northeastern.
So head-to-head meetings between the Big 3 are significant. Yet that’s not the lone factor.
Here’s another thing I don’t follow word for word: All-conference selections. Why? Because they are made by coaches, several of whom are not in Duplin County.
And then there’s reporting services which make selections without ever seeing a player on the field.
I have a hard time trusting sportswriters around the state, especially after I have watched each of our teams play numerous games. After 35-plus years, I’m hardly an idle fan or misinformed journalist.
I’m not from Missouri, but I do believe in its “show me” motto.
Seeing beats word of mouth 100 percent of the time, which is not to say I see it all and totally why I depend on our coaches, who often change my opinion or simply override me.
It’s happened plenty and since my only job is to get it right, I trust the process.
With all that in mind I’d like to congratulate in advance the many skillful players, wonderful young men with inspiring attitudes and character.
I often wonder if our schools are teaching the right things to prepare them for life.
But I know without a doubt that players are in one of the best classes they will have in their entire life: Being taught, guided, disciplined, pushed and mentored by a Duplin County football coach and his staff.
I would put Holley, Motsinger, Grady and Martin up against any coach and any teacher at any school.
They are indeed men of character who produce good football players and even better young men.
In Duplin County what might be considered old-fashion values are standard fare.
It’s a special place for a teenager to learn about what being a man is all about, sans pop culture influencing the process.
I often go to games at other schools and notice the lack of fans in the stands. That’s not the case here. What happens on Friday nights is important.
But what happens in the lives of your youth the other six days is vital. And our coaches, including assistant coaches, have shaped the lives of countless players.
Thanks for all you do. I make a regular habit of saying that to each of them.
You should too, because they are in the trenches with our boys-maturing-into manhood.
Good luck landing players on Duplin’s Elite All-County team.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com