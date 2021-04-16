Two Asian moms who have lived in Greenville for over 10 years have launched a running campaign called “Stop AAPI Hate” that is open to the public.
The effort by Jin Song and Jinae Kang started with 32 people on Sunday who ran and walked for one mile on 10th Street wearing handcrafted T-shirts featuring the AAPI slogan. The event will continue the next two Sundays, starting at 2 p.m. in front the ECU letters at the Main Campus Student Center, 501 E. 10th St.
Jin and Jinae started the rally to raise awareness of the increasing concerns about hate crimes against Asian Americans Pacific Islanders (AAPI), a news release from the group said.
Jin Song began running every weekend after a March 16 shooting killed several Asians in Atlanta. One day, she encountered a nerve-racking moment when a driver verbally accosted her while she was jogging, the release said.
She was alone at the time of the incident and believes she was targeted because of the “Stop AAPI Hate” message on her shirt. Jin shared the story with Jinae and the two started the larger effort.
“Our hearts are broken when we witness an uptick of verbal and physical assaults against people like us,” said Jinae, an ECU School of Communications professor who has been calling for action at the university to protect the pan-Asian community and raise awareness about the increase of discrimination taking place across the country.
“You may think Greenville is a small town and we have built an inclusive community,” Jinae said. “But, our Asian community members handle subtle aggressions as well as brazen comments in daily life. Is Greenville inclusive for literally everyone?”
Jinae is a mother of two kids and Jin is an employee of Thermo Fisher Scientific, also with two kids. She leads a running group that includes teenagers and adults.
Anyone who would like to participate is asked to use the ECU parking deck behind the student center. If participants want T-shirts with the “Stop AAPI Hate” slogan, contact Jinae at 295-8932 or jinae.kang@gmail.com and Jin at 367-7646 or jin.song.carolina@gmail.com.