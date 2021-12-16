RALEIGH – Antwon Montgomery was always considered the workhorse in the Wallace-Rose Hill backfield.
The junior fullback had more carries to the middle, allowing the Bulldogs to use the speed of Kanye Roberts and Kaymond Farrior on runs in every other direction.
Montgomery showed some of his stuff on Saturday during WRH’s 55-34 loss to Shelby in the 2A final at N.C. State’s Carter-Finley Stadium.
He toted the ball nine times for 109 yards, including a 20-yard rumble and a 54-yard breakaway. He was also a full-time backfield blocker for Kanye Roberts, who ran for 255 yards and five scores.
Yet Montgomery was a big contributor on the defensive side of the ball during WRH’s run to the finals.
His eight tackles from his linebacker spot matched Josh Love’s total as the top tacklers in the final.
Montgomery was awarded the 2A East Region Defensive Player of the Game by a panel from the media.
“Antwon’s had every reason to go the other way in life and given every reason to rationalize it, but instead he’s the sweetest, most humble kid,” said Bulldogs coach Kevin Motsinger. “His freshman year he had no confidence, no belief in himself.”
Montgomery “hung around” older WRH players and took pointers from many former players as well.
He was not a featured back growing up. Those roles belonged to Kanye Roberts, who would go onto become Duplin County’s all-time career rushing leader, and Jalen James, a fast and illusive runner who stopped playing football as a freshman to concentrate on basketball.
Motsinger tried to rest Montgomery on the bench when WRH didn’t have the ball, but his defensive role was significant during the playoffs. He also had eight tackles each in a hard-fought 34-25 win over Princeton in the East Region final and in a 21-17 third-round win over East Duplin.
This fall, Mongomery toted the ball 178 times for 1,714 yards and 15 TDs. That’s 9.6 yards per carry, almost a first down each time he tucked the ball. Teammate Roberts (3,504 yards 64 TDs) and Farrior (1,083, 16 TDs) graduate as Montgomery and quarterback Xzavier Pearsall are the lone backfield returnees in 2022.
“He’s a tough football player, a hard-nosed a high school football player as you will find,” Motsinger said.
“But I’ll tell ya, if you watch the end zone this year, you saw how all three backs celebrated for one another.
“Each time someone scored, it was genuinely a ‘we scored’ moment.”