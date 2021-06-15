More than 130 Martin County high school seniors closed out an historic school year with graduation ceremonies on Saturday, June 5.
“We are so proud of all of our 2021 high school graduates. It is always exciting to see our students graduate. It represents a culmination of 13 years of partnerships between MCS and our parents and students,” explained Dr. David Fonseca, Superintendent of Martin County Schools.
“Our children are our future and so I am very excited about the future of Martin County. I want to take this opportunity to thank our teachers and staff for all they do. Congratulations again to our 2021 high school graduates,” he added.
At Riverside High School, Dr. Shannon Cecil, principal, and Kelvin Chadwick, assistant principal, led their first graduation ceremony as an administrative team.
Cole Baker, RHS Salutatorian, spoke of the unforeseen things which had occurred in the 449 days between when as a junior, he and his classmates left the school building on March 13, 2020, and graduation day.
“Unfortunately, we made history in a way we’d never forget,” he told the audience.
In the same line as Baker, RHS Valedictorian Suhyun “Esther” Lee spoke of the “determination and persistence” which will forever define the class of 2021.
Among the numerous student achievements recognized were the 28 who achieved their National Career Readiness Certification.
The NCRC measures and certifies the essential work skills needed for success in jobs across industries and occupations. This certification is designed to help graduates build confidence their skills meet the needs of employers.
Justin Edwards, Riverside High School’s Teacher of Excellence for 2020-2021, announced the seniors as they were awarded their diplomas.
South Creek High School celebrated its 52 graduates later Saturday morning with an 11:30 a.m. ceremony in the school gymnasium.
Like the administrative team at Riverside, South Creek’s Principal Melissa Morlock and Assistant Principal Donsenia Teel also held their first graduation ceremony as a team.
Nearly 45 percent of South Creek High School’s graduates, 28 seniors, achieved the National Career Readiness Certification.
South Creek High School Valedictorian Trevonda Brown expressed thanks to those teachers, counselors and all along the way who taught the class of 2021 to “not accept anything less than the best from themselves.”
Danasia Moore, Salutatorian of South Creek High School, reminded her fellow graduates that after their accomplishments, especially of the past year or more, there was one thing to remember.
“No matter where we end up in life, the question isn’t who’s going to let us - it’s who’s going to stop us,” Moore said.
You Tube links are available on the Martin County Schools website under the News section to view both ceremonies.