Voting for the Nov. 3 election continued on a record pace in Pitt County as 47,638 people had cast ballots as of Saturday, the Pitt County Board of Elections reported.
A total of 39,739 had voted in the first nine days of the early voting period, Oct. 15-17 and Oct. 19-24. Another 7,845 mail-in ballots had been counted as of Tuesday.
That is more than half the 80,889 total votes cast in the 2016 election locally. That year, 55,782 people voted at early polling stations, 1,558 voted by mail, and 23,984 voted on Election Day.
More people voted in 2016 than in the 2012 or 2008 presidential election years, according to elections data, although a greater percentage of registered voters cast ballots in 2012 and 2008.
The 2016 total accounted for 65 percent of registered voters. In 2012, 79,335 people voted, about 68 percent of those registered to vote, and in 2008 a total 75,349 people voted, about 71 percent of the total registered.
Early voting continues until 5 p.m. today and resumes at 8 a.m. Monday. It continues through Saturday.
Early voting sites include:
- Pitt County Agricultural Center auditorium, 403 Government Circle
- Center at Alice F. Keene Park arts & crafts room, 4561 County Home Road
- Eppes Recreation Center multi-purpose room, 400 Nash St.
- Farmville Community Center community room, 3886 S. Main St., Farmville
- ECU Student Center meeting room No. 125, 501 E. 10th St.
- Willis Building auditorium, 300 E. First St.
- Winterville Fire Station community room, 2593 Railroad St., Winterville.
Hours are 8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Citizens who have not yet registered to vote may do so at the early voting sites. It is too late to register to vote on Nov. 3 or by mail-in ballot.
The deadline for registered voters to request a mail-in ballot is Tuesday. Ballots must be postmarked no later than Nov. 3 and received by 5 p.m. Nov. 6. Voters may hand-deliver them to the Board of Elections office at 1717 W. Fifth St.
ELECTION INFORMATION
Click the highlighted links for corresponding information.
Early voting, current election info: The Pitt County Board of Elections page offers and abundance of data. Visit and click around.
Absentee ballots: The deadline to request an absentee ballot is Oct. 27. This page includes applications and more information. A Frequently Asked Questions sheet also is available.
Voter411ENC.org: This is a new website offering nonpartisan information about Pitt County candidates in their own words. The site is available now through Election Day. Developed by East Carolina University instructors, Voter411ENC.org also briefs voters on the responsibilities of local elected positions on the ballot.
District maps: Detailed maps show district boundaries for U.S. House, state House and Senate, county Board of Commissioners and Board of Education seats, plus others.
Sample ballot: A composite ballot showing all candidates vying for positions in Pitt County.
Voter lookup: Find personalized registration information, voting districts, a sample ballot based on assigned voting districts and more.
LOCAL RACES
Click the links below for coverage of local races on the ballot in Pitt County. Incumbents are listed second.
- U.S. House 1: Sandy Smith (R) vs. G.K. Butterfield (D)
- U.S. House 3: Daryl Farrow (D) vs. Greg Murphy (R)
- N.C. Senate 5: Karen Kozel (R) vs. Don Davis (D)
- N.C. House 8: Tony Moore (R) vs. Kandie Smith (D)
- N.C. House 9: Brian Farkas (D) vs. Perrin Jones (R, appointed)
- N.C. House 12: Virginia Cox Daughtry (D) vs. Chris Humphrey (R)
- District Court judge: Kellie Chappell-Gonzalez (R) vs. Wendy Hazelton (D)
- Unopposed judicial candidates: Galen Braddy (D), Brian DeSoto (R), Mario Perez (D)
- Board of Commissioners B: Daniel Van Liere (U) vs. Tom Colson (R)
- Board of Commissioners C: Betsy Flanagan (R) vs. Beth Ward (D)
- Board of Commissioners 6: Jerry Wayne Cox (D) vs. Lauren White (R, appointed)
- Board of Education 3: Margaret Reid vs. James Tripp vs. Herbert Wright
- Unopposed school board candidates: Worth Forbes, Don Rhodes, Melinda Fagundus, Benji Forrest
- Pitt Soil and Water Board: David Collier vs. Brooks Bunn