As much as his home fan base wants to criticize Kevin Motsinger, he’s the last man standing in Duplin County following Friday night’s 21-17 win over arch-rival East Duplin and Battle Holley in the third round of the 2A playoffs.
Facts are he’s had Wallace-Rose Hill as the farthest-advancing county team last spring and in 2018, neither of which were banner campaigns per se. Well, at least up to the sky-high WRH standards fans hold him to.
Can you blame them? I can. But “Mot” understands the pressure-cooker seat he occupies.
Holley had won four of the previous five outings to further anger the mob, which is as fickle as a runaway bride who keeps returning.
Beyond his track record, Mot more often than not focuses on his players.
“The kids fought their tails off, didn’t press and got East Duplin off the field all the times we needed to win the ball game,” he said. “Our kids didn’t let the crowd get to them and didn’t press and try to do too much like we did the first time against them (a 24-21 loss on Oct. 22 in Wallace).”
That’s great. But for me this win is about Mot and offensive coordinator Adam Scronce.
Mot lost to Holley playing Holley’s game on Oct. 22. He beat Holley playing Holley’s game on Friday, getting four key stops on fourth down. As his own defensive coordinator of a team whose offense provides the main voltage, it’s a feather in his cap.
Same goes for Scronce. Beating Holley has been challenging to say the least. Holley just finds a way to overcome WRH, where he graduated and coached under his legendary father Jack Holley, the second all-time winningest prep coach in North Carolina.
Mot has a fondness for Jack Holley, ED assistant Brian Aldridge, who turned the Panthers into a formidable program after years of languishing as a bottom feeder.
And like everyone else, he likes the soft-spoken Battle Holley. He’s unabashed in showing respect to the Holley and Aldridge families, yet cat-quiet when it comes to talking about it loudly after beating East Duplin.
And frankly, WRH was overdue. The clash just came at a bad part of the season for the two teams as one team was hanging up their cleats while the other plays on.
“I think what people don’t understand is that we’ve been going at this since January (the 2020 season was played in February to March because of the Covid-19 pandemic).
“It’s like this game in that we weathered a lot of storms, stuck together through hard times and got through more storms and other problems, and to me that is what it’s all about.”
Playing ED is an event for the two often-interwoven communities that are football crazed.
“It’s really nice to be in a heated rivalry environment and know that on the other side of the field are your friends,” Mot said. “I have so much respect and admiration for the Holley family, the Aldridge family. There are lots of bonds and respect there.”
It goes without saying, any win, any day, any way over East Duplin is a reason to feel confident.
“No one knows how to beat us better than East Duplin,” Mot said. “Before we moved here from Alabama, my wife (Dr. Perry Motsinger) told me to get a job here so I could compete against coach Holley,” Mot said.
Mot said advancing to play a day after Thanksgiving is always a goal at WRH.
“This is great for the young kids we brought up, showing them where the expectations are,” Mot said. “We get another week together. That’s the expectation each year. And I know the expectations that are on me here, too. The bar is high and we’re expected to clear it by two feet every time out.”
As for the game, ED held Kanye Roberts to 42 yards, but Kaymond Farrior responded with two long touchdown runs, one a kickoff return he took to the house.
WRH improved to 83-37 in its 46th playoff appearance.
“To me, the bottom line is our kids love each other and love being together,” Mot said. “They didn’t let anything get in their heads.”
And while he didn’t admit it, Mot must have been smiling after WRH’s goal-line stand that preserved the win with the clock dwindling down.
The veteran coach, who turned around programs at James Kenan and New Hanover, does all the right things with his players and coaches before and after games, making him the best choice for the position in spite of the murmuring from fans, who often have little of knowledge of all the things that go on surrounding a large bunch of teenagers.
This time ED came up six inches short to end its season with an 11-2 mark, the same record WRH carries when it faces No. 3 seed Northeastern (12-0) on Friday in Elizabeth City. WRH beat the Eagles 63-52 in the third round in 2017, Mot’s first season in Wallace. They would go on to win a state title.
The WRH-Northeastern survivor will face the winner of No. 1 Princeton and No. 4 St. Pauls in the East Region final on Dec. 3. East and West Region champs collide a week later for the state championship, which these Bulldogs have won seven times, including six of nine from 2009-17.
