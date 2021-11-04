WARSAW—It took a while for Wallace-Rose Hill to implement how to contain what James Kenan was throwing at it Friday night.
The Bulldogs came back in the fourth quarter for a 36-28 victory, their ninth in a row over the Tigers—the first eight by routs.
But WRH coach Kevin Motsinger — who started his head coaching career by resurrecting the JK program from 2003-05—had nothing but praise for both teams.
Well, almost.
“Last season, I felt we did a great job against their super power [offensive] set, but we really hadn’t seen what they came out in this time,” Motsinger said. “In the first half we couldn’t make the adjustments.
“But we’ll take it. We settled down, and I told coach Randy Pugh [JK offensive coordinator] and [head] coach Tim Grady they did a great job preparing their kids and calling plays.”
Grady, the Tigers’ first-year head coach, could hardly contain himself when asked at what point of the game he felt his alma mater’s five long seasons of uncompetitive games with his alma mater’s arch-rival was nearing an end.
“Oh, man—when we answered their first score right back and tied it 8-8,” he said. “I knew we were locked in and were not gonna quit.
“We’ve had some of that against them since I’ve been back, but not this time.” Grady returned to JK as an assistant in 2017.
“Who would’ve believed when we were 0-2, had been shut down and had two games canceled because of Covid—and didn’t even know if we were going to be able to finish the season …
“And now we’ve got a winning record (5-3) and have a home game in the playoffs [Friday against East Bladen].
“Man, I feel blessed”
WRH (8-2) won with big scoring plays—a 98-yard kickoff return by Antwon Montgomery and three TDs covering more than half the field by Kanye Roberts. And that was after he signed during the week to play at Appalachian State. (See separate story.)
Still, the Tigers controlled the ball, snapping more than twice as many plays (67-31) but out-gaining the visitors just 334-318.
Kenan’s offensive adjustments primarily involved alternatives to its staple super power formation, which looks a lot like the century-old single wing. It’s built heavily for running, with the backs often flanked no wider than the tackles.
Grady and Pugh’s major new wrinkle resembled a spread formation, often with alternating quarterbacks Andrew Pender and Slayden Smith alone in a shotgun formation.
“When they were in their ‘empty’ packages [QB alone], it put us in a bind,” said Motsinger. “We lost our marbles a little bit. We had blown coverages, gave them freebies, let ’em run wild.
“To their credit, they got open, made throws and made catches.”
Wallace-Rose Hill has been vulnerable all season to passing by teams that will throw, making a plus-situation for taller Tiger receivers.
Grady said that the new look came from Pugh, whose son Tyler is defensive coordinator after starring at middle linebacker on the Tigers’ undefeated 2013 1AA state championship team.
James Kenan led in passing yardage 229-84, and the Bulldogs ruled rushing 234-105.
WRH’s Xzavier Pearsall hit two-of-four passes for 84 yards and two scores, with a 65-yarder to Roberts.
Roberts also netted 185 yards on 15 rushes (12.3 per), with two scores covering 58 and 52 yards.
His junior teammate Antwon Montgomery had the 98-yard kickoff return, and gained 63 yards rushing on six carries (10.5)—including a 51-yarder that ignited WRH’s first scoring drive.
The Tigers completed 14 of 22 passes to five receivers for 229 yards and three touchdowns. Smith was a dead-eye rifleman at 9-of-12 for 190 yards, a TD and an interception, plus a QB sneak for another score.
Kenan’s Pender netted 104 yards on 25 rushes (4.2) and hit four of nine passes for 39 yards. Two went for touchdowns to junior running back Manny Bostic covering 10 and four yards. Pander also snagged two passes for 41 yards.
Of Roberts, Montgomery and Pender, Motsinger said, “Those three young men showcased what Duplin County football is all about, and they do it every week.”
Grady gave a shout-out to his fans, who had been showing up in dwindling numbers, as fans will do, during the past half-decade.
“Our home crowd gave us a really good environment, and it had been a long time,” he said. “That was more like what that this game should look like.
“That’s what we’re all working on.”
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.