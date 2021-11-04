FAYETTEVILLE – A number of players have emerged from Harrells Christian Academy’s football team, which last Friday beat Trinity Christian 56-20 to capture its second consecutive Big East title.
Touchdown-making fullback Devin Gardner, who could win his second league MVP made an immediate impact when he came two years ago.
So did quarterback ,defensive back, punter, placekicker Ethan Spell, an athlete who can fill a number of roles.
The recent surge from running back Xavier Arrington has found the radar of scouts of the Crusaders.
And it is hard to watch the Crusaders play defense and not see middle linebacker Trent Jackson, a leader and the team’s top tackler.
Arrington and Jackson came the same time as Gardner. Spell started in the secondary as a freshman.
All four are stars.
Yet they also depend on two linemen who were around when head coach Jason Arnette’s team started turning the corner.
Call two-way linemen Jahiem Murphy and Issac Jiminez warriors in the trenches. Without the tandem, which have started for a combined seven years, HCA simply might not have won 17 of its last 19 games over the past two seasons.
Murphy, at 6-foot-2 and 285 pounds and Jiminez, at 5-9 and 195 pound, combined for 16 tackles in the Crusader’s regular season finale.
Making an impact, albeit it behind the bright lights, has been the calling card for both seniors.
Murphy has 56 tackles for a 6.4 per-game average, and has nine sacks.
Jiminez has 45 takedowns and five sacks.
Both have blown out massive holes for Gardner and Arrington.
Murphy is a gentle giant who is a three-year starter.
“He’s the nicest kid and everyone likes him,” Arnette said. “He’s a leader who gets other kids to follow and is never negative. We obviously run his way a lot.”
Jiminez, who has started since his freshman season, has been an iron man in more ways than one.
“I don’t think he’s ever missed a game,” Arnette said. “He’s a good run-gap filler and dependable. We count on him a lot on defense, too.”
HCA (9-1) nabbed the No. 1 seed in the NCISAA Division 2 playoffs and will host No. 8 High Point Christian Academy (3-6) on Friday at Johnson-Murphy Stadium.
Blow away Trinity
The Crusaders finished the season on a roll as Arrington and Gardner combined for 244 yards and scored three times apiece.
Arrington ran the ball 11 times for 113 yards and two scores, and added a 99-yard kickoff return.
Gardner toted the pig 18 times for 11 yards with two scores in the first half and another in the fourth quarter.
“As people focus on Devin we need Xavier to step up and he’s doing that real well now,” Arnette said. Gardner’s 5- and 8-yard scores and Arrington’s pay-dirt hits from 2 and 55 yards put HCA up 28-0.
But Jovounge Ginyard returned the kickoff 94 yards as a counter.
The momentum was short lived as Arrington ran the ensuing Trinity kickoff back after catching it at his own 4-yard line.
Arrington third score from 20 yards out came late in the third. Gardner’s final TD, an 8-yard effort, followed early in the fourth.
Senior Sam Hope came up with a pick-6 to put HCA over the 50-point mark for the fourth time this season.
Playoff road
HCA beat High Point Christian 52-42 on Aug. 27 in High Point. The winner faces the survivor of No. 4 North Raleigh Christian and No. 5 Charlotte Country Day. HCA whipped NRC 42-7 on Sept. 24 in Raleigh.
The lower portion of the bracket features No. 6 Ravenscroft (6-1) against No. 3 Cabarrus (7-2) with the winner playing the survivor of No. 2 Metrolina Christian Academy (9-1).
HCA has wins this season over both Ravenscroft (42-0 on Oct. 22 in Harrells) and Cabarrus (21-14 on Oct. 10 in Concord).
Last season, HCA advanced to the finals before losing to the Christ School (55-21 in Arden). The Crusader’s lone loss since then came via a 38-7 loss to Charlotte Christian on Oct. 1.
Five schools play for the Division 1 title.