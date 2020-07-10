Coast Guard Base Elizabeth City moved a step closer this week to reopening a runway closed five years ago because of safety concerns.
U.S. Rep. Greg Murphy, R-N.C., announced Wednesday that he successfully added a $25 million appropriation to House legislation to help renovate and improve Runway 1-19 at the base.
The Senate must also approve the funding before the bill — a House version of the Department of Homeland Security’s 2021 budget bill — becomes law.
Runway 1-19, which is more than 60 years old, was designed for use in dangerous crosswinds weather conditions and has been used as an alternate to Runway 10-28 at the base. With the exception of a few large planes, most aircraft cannot handle crosswinds in excess of 40 mph on Runway 10-28.
However, Runway 1-19 was taken out of service in 2015 after some of its surface pavement failed safety testing.
The Coast Guard has been seeking funding to improve the runway for several years. Its tentative plans called for the 4,500-foot runway to be lengthened to 5,500 feet and widened from its current width of 50 feet to 100 feet.
Base Elizabeth City Cmdr. Randy Meador said Wednesday that having funding for the Runway 1-19 project in the House appropriation bill was welcome news.
“The primary benefit of a crosswind runway is when your aircraft is out of limits on 10-28 then you can use 1-19 to take off or land,” Meador said. “This is good news.”
Murphy, who was elected last year to fill the vacancy created by U.S. Rep. Walter Jones’ death, toured Base Elizabeth City in November. He asked the House Homeland Security Appropriations Subcommittee in March to include money for the runway in next year’s DHS budget.
In his request, Murphy noted that the Coast Guard plays a key role in the country’s defense while conducting missions as far away as the Caribbean, the Azores and Greenland.
“Without it, antiquated and obsolete facilities could impede efforts to complete missions and ultimately make it hard to defend the nation,” Murphy said in a press release.
Having a second runway will also benefit the Elizabeth City State University aviation program and the Elizabeth City Regional Airport, which shares land with the Coast Guard. Murphy also toured the ECSU aviation program when he visited back in November.
Kuldeep Rawat, professor and dean of the ECSU School of Science, Aviation, Health and Technology, said a second runaway at the airport will greatly benefit aviation students at the university.
Rawat said a recent study revealed that ECSU had to cancel 90 days of training flights in a year because of a lack of runway availability. A day of flight training consists of 10 flight sessions for students, meaning that around 900 sessions were canceled.
“That’s a lot of cancellations for us,” Rawat said. “With this runway coming online it will really improve the efficiency of our flight training. We will have less flight cancellations and that will allow us to get students trained on time.”
Murphy said the runway replacement will take “years to complete.” To ensure the project gets started as soon as possible, he plans to lobby to make sure the money is included in the Senate’s version of the bill.
“Rest assured, I will work hard to make sure that is the case,” he said.