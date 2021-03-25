It’s gotten down to crunch time in high school football’s East Central 2A Conference.
What? In the fifth week of the season?
Absolutely.
That’s because it’s the last week for the six ECC teams to qualify for the first — and probably last — conference playoffs.
In other area leagues, there are three conference games left in the regular season.
North Duplin (3-1, 2-0 Carolina 1A Conference) has a first-place showdown in Calypso against Princeton (4-0, 2-0). The Rebels are riding a three-game win streak.
Richlands (2-0, 2-0), which was sidelined by Covid-19 protocol the past two Fridays, heads up the Crystal Coast to play East Carteret (also 2-0, 2-0) in a key Coastal 8 1A/2A matchup. The Wildcats are unscored-upon in wins over Trask and Pender.
(Picks of the Times picks winners after presenting the East Central dilemma.)
ECC dilemma
But how did it come to this in the ECC? Stick with us.
First, remember that this is the only official spring football season in N.C. High School Athletics Association history. That’s courtesy of the Covid-19 pandemic that wiped out the fall season for the state’s public schools and prompted football’s move to the spring for this year only.
Remember, too, that the NCHSAA shortened the current schedule to a maximum of seven weeks instead of the usual 10 or 11. That was to fit football in with the usual spring sports, whose seasons also were shortened.
Further, and this is a key, remember also that the NCHSAA only guarantees one playoff spot to leagues with six or fewer teams.
That’s harsh for a conference like the East Central, that can field three or four perennial deep playoff contenders in a given year.
Actually, the ECC had seven teams in the original current realignment. But overmatched Spring Creek opted out of league membership in football after the 2017 and ’18 seasons, choosing to play a nonconference schedule.
The Gators fully participate in all other ECC sports and usually hold their own, often shining in some.
To remedy the limit of one automatic playoff berth for a six-team league, the East Central got an okay from the NCHSAA for a way to have two guaranteed spots:
If Spring Creek would play at least two conference teams, the state would consider the ECC a seven-team league, and grant the second automatic playoff berth.
The problem was that the six bona fide teams already had contracts for nonconference games carrying over from the postponed fall season, covering the first two weeks. Then the five conference games would complete the shortened spring season.
But what to do about fitting in the two games with Spring Creek to guarantee that second playoff spot?
So they came up with an conference playoff system.
They divided the ECC into a pair of three-team divisions, with each team in a group playing the other two, plus a crossover game with team from the other three.
Then, in the last two weeks of the league season, they would hold a two-round, conference playoff with four teams qualifying.
The two remaining schools would each play Spring Creek, fulfilling the two league games for the Gators.
Decisive week
That’s how the ECC has gotten down to crunch time in week five. The four playoff spots will be decided this week, and all are up for grabs.
One division has Wallace-Rose Hill, James Kenan and Goldsboro. The other has East Duplin, Clinton and Midway.
A note of caution: If a division winds up with all three teams holding 1-1 records, the division’s two ECC playoff entrants would be determined by a coin flip or a draw from a hat.
Wallace-Rose Hill leads its group with a 1-0 division record (2-2 overall), including a division victory over James Kenan, which beat Goldsboro.
Last week’s WRH loss to ED was a crossover game and doesn’t have bearing on ECC playoff qualification.
This Friday, the Bulldogs host Goldsboro (2-2, 0-1 in the division). A WRH victory would clinch first place in the division and send the Dogs into the ECC semifinals against the other group’s runnerup. Goldsboro would be eliminated from the postseason and play Spring Creek in a sort of consolation game.
James Kenan (3-1, 1-1) would be that division’s runnerup and make the ECC semifinals against the first-place team from the opposite group. The Tigers’ game this week at Midway is a crossover and doesn’t effect division standings.
Clinton (4-0, 1-0) leads the other division, and could wrap it up Friday as the favorite at East Duplin (1-3, 0-1).
That would eliminate the Panthers and hand the runnerup spot to Midway (3-1, 1-1). The Raiders host James Kenan in a crossover game.
If the favorites hold, the ECC semifinals would send Kenan to Clinton and Midway to Wallace-Rose Hill.
And drop East Duplin—a much better team than this fate indicates as the loser of three thrillers—into the other consolation game against Spring Creek. That date is to be determined.
The semifinal winners clinch the ECC’s state playoff spots and meet the following week for the conference title.
Here are the Duplin Times’ predicted winners and scores for Friday.
Clinton (4-0, 2-0)
at ED (1-3, 0-1)
The common theme heard around the area is how Clinton, a city school, has been practicing since the start of the pandemic, while others have been on the sidelines and out of weight rooms for the bulk of that time.
The Panthers keep games close and will have to do so in this must-win affair.
Additionally, they must rid themselves of the mental thought that the Dark Horses are a superior program and beating them is a supreme accomplishment.
TTwo years ago, the Panthers were upset by James Kenan and the next week toppled Clinton.
ED shakes the overblown emotional junk and plays its best game of the season.
But is that enough?
Only if they convert a last-second field goal.
Panthers 24, Dark Horses 21
Goldsboro (2-2, 0-2)
at WRH (2-2, 1-0)
Figuring out the Cougars in any given sport is a puzzle. They always seem to have talent. They always play physical football. They win about half the time and scare the dickens out of every team they face because of their flow of athleticism.
Figuring out WRH the past two seasons has been a similar mind-boggling conversation. The Bulldogs are due for a big win. This is more of a must-win but still important in determining WRH’s fate.
Look for WRH to get through any early problems that might arise.
Bulldogs 41, Cougars 27
Princeton 4-0, 2-0)
at ND (3-1, 2-0)
North Duplin will have to play its best against a very good team that is well coached and disciplined.
Yet unless the young Rebels grow up quickly it will be a long night against Travis Gaster’s Bulldogs,which have an offensive line that looks as if it is big enough to play on Saturdays.
Ironically, the beat East Duplin on that day to start the season.
An honest appraisal says ND, a tiny 1A school with tons of pride, won’t be at Princeton’s level until the fall season, when by happenstance, the Bulldogs will be in a 2A conference.
It sounds self-defeating but if ND can stay close, that is a huge win. Anything more is a major upset.
Bulldogs 38, Rebels 27
Richlands (2-0)
at E.Carteret (2-0)
Two games in the span of four days. Welcome to the pandemic football. Richlands will also travel to Croatan (3-1, 2-0) on Friday.
Duplin native Pat Byrd and his Wildcats can play themselve into or out of the playoff in a short span.Coincidentally, the pandemic forced another postponement and Richlands will also hit the gridiron twice the following week.
First things first, though.The Mairners beat Dixon and Trask by a combined total of 109-6. So we don’t really know how good they even though we know its two opponents are not ready-for-prime-time teams.
And the jury is still out on Richlands.
Look for the ‘Cats to win 32-26 and take a 22-21 nail-bitter on Friday against the Cougars, who were the fastest rising team in the Coastal 2A/1A Conference after nipping Southwest Onlsow 24-21 and slamming both Trask and Dixon. Their lone loss was a competitive 35-27 decision against 3A Jacksonville on opening night.
Yet this prediction comes with some reluctance. Richlands must win the turnover battle. The Wildcats can’t beat themselves and survive.