If the North Carolina State Senate has its way, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, which governs more than 400 schools in 100 counties, will be eliminated.
Last Wednesday, the Republican-led chamber changed House Bill 91 from one that was about autism to one that scraps the independent non-profit NCHSAA by the fall of 2022.
The state would replace the association’s 23 board of directors with a 17-member commission, nine of which will be appointed by the governor to four-year terms and four appointees each coming for the Senate Pro Tem and General Assembly House Speaker.
Lawmakers found the NCHSAA has a $1 million endowment fund during a three-month inquiry.
Both sides have different stories and they run along party lines.
Democratic Gov. Ray Cooper is likely to veto any bill that reaches his desk.
Some say Republicans are over-reaching the power of the state.
Most Democrats say their counterparts acted too quickly and wanted the death penalty rather than changes.
An editorial in the Wilson Times says the bill “brings a sledge hammer to a job that calls for a scalpel.”
Further, the newspaper suggests the bill is being crafted by “a few legislators grinding personal axes at the taxpayers expense.”
Proponents of the bill say the NCHSAA has money it is not delivering to schools struggling to buy uniforms, equipment and maintain and improve facilities.
“The NCHSAA is not hoarding money, simply put,” James Alverson, assistant commissioner of the association told the Senate committee. “The NCHSAA has responsibly governed high school athletics for the state of North Carolina for 110 years, and I ask you to continue to work with us to improve what we do for students.”
Committee Democrats said doing away with the NCHSAA is premature.
“Is the athletic association perfect: Absolutely not,” said Senator Jay Chaudhur, a Wake County Democrat.
Sen. Todd Johnson, a Republican from Union County, said the bill was about accountability and transparency.
“It’s what we demand out of every single aspect of state government,” he said.
“At some point you have to fish or cut bait,” he added, saying the association has been ‘uncooperative in finding legislative solutions’ during their talks.”
Senate Majority Whip Tom McInnis, a Republican from Richmond County, got his tea cart tipped over by the NCHSAA over a decision to disqualify Anson County after its bench-clearing fight with Richmond County in the state playoffs in 2019.
Other Republicans were upset about the recent realignment of conferences.
North Stanly High cheerleaders said the association went too far in placing them on probation in September of that same year for posing with a Trump 2020 banner.
NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said she would work with the General Assembly to address concerns, while calling the bill a “full scale attack.”
“We believe that high school athletics in our state should not be a political issue,” Tucker said in a 15-minute response late last Wednesday. “When you start peeling away or turning the pages of this bill, clearly there are politics involved in how the new commission would be established.
“We have demonstrated our willingness to partner with the General Assembly, and we want to work towards our goal of being the national model for education-based athletics in this country.”
State schools Superintendent Catherine Truitt, ,a Republican, endorsed the bill saying “an overhaul was necessary in how our high school athletic program was governed and structured.”
Yet should a government agency oversee athletics for the public schools?
The Department of Administration would be governing the new commission, yet it has a very similar structure to the NCHSAA with principals, athletic directors, superintendents, school principals and administrators, and some coaches involved in many but not all decisions.
The NCHSAA has been around for a century, and during that time has upset plenty of people.
It was the ultimate authority.
Now, the state wants to be the arresting officer, jury, judge and new owner of high school sports.
Private schools in the state are not under the umbrella of the NCHSAA, nor would they be should the new commission be seated.
The committee studying the NCHSAA never released a report on its findings.
Chaudhuri, who is the Democratic Whip, said he wants to continue talking to the NCHSAA. He said the association and Republican leaders can find common ground.
“I think there are bipartisan and shared concerns, but is there a bipartisan solution? You know, my sense is, I don’t think we’re there.
“I mean there’s not overwhelming bipartisan support in moving with this recommendation.”