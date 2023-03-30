Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed.
“NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, frothe jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life alongside narratives written by a roster of veteran NASCAR reporters and historians.
Follow NASCAR’s growth from a small, innovative family business to a leader in sports entertainment, witnessed each week by millions in person and on national television.
The authors show the evolution of the vehicles — from modified family sedans to 700-horsepower race-built behemoths, all the way through the “Next Gen” cars that debuted in 2022 — and celebrate the drivers who have piloted them around tracks like Daytona, Talladega, Darlington, Las Vegas and more — legendary heroes with names including Flock, Weatherly, Petty, Allison, Yarbrough, Earnhardt, Waltrip, Gordon, Stewart, Johnson, Busch, all battling wheel to wheel, week after week, across the United States.
This beautifully designed and extensively illustrated book provides the ultimate history of the legendary series, celebrating the drivers, crew chiefs, pit crews, owners and tracks, from the earliest days on Florida’s beaches right through to today’s superspeedways, short tracks and road courses. Compiled by authors with a passion for motorsports, “NASCAR 75 Years” is a volume no fan can be without.
About the authors
Al Pearce, a Rocky Mount native, saw his first NASCAR race in 1966 in Daytona Beach and covered his first race in July 1969 at Dover, Del., for the Times-Herald of Newport News, Va. Since then, he’s covered thousands of NASCAR, IndyCar, Formula One, NHRA and SCCA races for the Tribune Company (1969-2004) and Autoweek (1973-current). Pearce has authored thirteen books on racing, including “Unseen Earnhardt: The Man Behind the Mask” and “Holman-Moody: The Legendary Race Team” (with Tom Cotter). He lives in Newport News, Va.
Mike Hembree has written about motorsports for four decades and is the author of fourteen books, including “100 Things NASCAR Fans Should Know & Do Before They Die.”
Kelly Crandall has been on the NASCAR beat full time since 2013 and joined RACER.com as chief NASCAR writer in 2017. Her work has also appeared on NASCAR.com, NBC Sports and in NASCAR Illustrated magazine. A She is also a regular co-host on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.
Jimmy Creed was born and raised in Talladega, Ala., and started going to the track there at an early age. As the sports editor of The Anniston Star in nearby Anniston, Ala., he twice received Alabama Sports Writer Association Story of the Year honors for stories written about the HANS Device and Davey Allison. He is the author of “Donnie Allison: As I Recall,” the official biography of the famed Alabama Gang member.
The book is 224 pages and contains 310 photos and is published by Motorbooks. It will be available beginning April 11. The cost is $50 for U.S. residents and $65 in Canada.
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports.