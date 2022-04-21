That huge sigh of relief you recently heard came from up here in Newport News.
It signaled the glorious completion of my 14th NASCAR-related book, “50 First Victories: NASCAR Drivers’ Breakthrough Wins.”
It arrived from Octane Press in August, just in time (I’m told) for the fall selling season.
I spent six months with long-time colleague Mike Hembree describing the first Cup Series victory of 50 drivers. Each of us picked 25 and wrote 1,000 words about how they finally reached Victory Lane.
Alas, some interesting trivial sidenotes didn’t survive the book’s 50,000-word cut, so this weekend’s offering gives life to some of them.
For example:
- For more than 30 years, 1963 Daytona 500 winner and avid fisherman Tiny Lund held the world record for striped bass. The catch from Lake Moultrie, S.C. was internationally certified at 55 pounds … which is how he picked a number for his race cars late in his career.
- Trevor Bayne was barely 20 when he won the 2011 Daytona 500 for Wood Brothers Racing. Florida’s legal drinking age was 21, so NASCAR didn’t allow champagne during his Victory Lane celebration. Instead, the post-race spraying featured Gatorade and Coca-Cola.
- Dale Earnhardt and Dale Earnhardt Jr. raced against each other only 40 times in the Cup Series: five times in 1999, 34 times in 2000, and the final time in the tragic 2001 Daytona 500. Senior beat the kid, 29-11, in those 40 races.
- Former champion Dale Jarrett is among seven sons to have joined their fathers in the NASCAR Hall of Fame: Jarrett, Dale Earnhardt Jr., Buddy Baker, Davey Allison, Maurice Petty, Richard Petty and Bill France Jr.
- Virginia native Ricky Rudd is the only driver since NASCAR’s first year to go Cup racing with absolutely zero stock car racing experience. His March 2, 1975, debut at Rockingham (he finished 11th, an astonishing 56 laps down) was his first “official” automobile race.
- He’d raced motocross and backyard go-karts, but nothing with four wheels until that weekend.
- Three-time Daytona 500 winner Denny Hamlin has a photo with Joe Gibbs at a Washington (then) Redskins autograph session in the early 1990s.
Both men avow that Hamlin, 11 at the time, brazenly predicted during that brief encounter that he’d someday drive for the new Cup Series team Gibbs had just started for Jarrett.
- Jimmie Johnson did virtually everything in NASCAR except beat Ryan Newman for 2002 Rookie of the Year. Their stats were close: Newman had two more poles, eight more top-5s and one more top-10; Johnson had two more victories and finished one points position better.
Johnson’s career ended with seven championships and 83 victories; Newman’s featured just 18 victories and no championships.
- Ryan Blaney’s uncle, Dale, had an outstanding 30-year Sprint Car career after giving the NBA a quick look. As an outstanding shooting guard for West Virginia University, he was drafted in 1986 and invited to the LA Lakers training camp.
- Some of his teammates: Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, James Worthy, and Magic Johnson.
He entered NASCAR as “Geoff Bodine,” but changed to Geoffrey in early 1999 when Jeff Burton, Jeff Gordon and Jeff Green showed up. Bodine says he switched to avoid confusion.
“When fans yelled, ‘Jeff,’ I didn’t know who they wanted. My mother named me Geoffrey, so if a fan said, ‘Jeff,’ I kept walking and saved a lot of embarrassment.”
- The Waltrips are the only brothers to have won the Daytona 500, Darrell in 1989 and Michael in 2001 and 2003. The Earnhardts, the Allisons and the Pettys are the only father-son pairings to have done it.
- Cale Yarborough crashed violently in a late-season 1969 Cup race at Texas World Speedway.
- An attending physician said Yarborough’s shattered shoulder blade — along with other internal injuries — might have killed a lesser man. The South Carolina native, a former semi-pro football player and amateur boxer, returned two-and-a-half months later and won a Daytona 500 qualifying race.
- It’s hard to imagine, but Harry Gant finished his NASCAR career as the least successful member of his 1979 Rookie of the Year class.
- Seven-time champion and Hall of Fame driver Dale Earnhardt (the ROTY winner) and two-time champion and Hall of Fame driver Terry Labonte also were in the class.
Mid-February of 1979 delivered two golden weekends for Petty Enterprises. Kyle Petty, 18, won the season-opening ARCA 200 at Daytona International Speedway.
A week later his father, Richard, won the sixth of his seven Daytona 500s.
During a long-ago interview, Darrell Waltrip referenced a classic Linda Ronstadt tune to describe a late-race winning pass: “Blue Bayou.”
Rocky Mount native Al “Buddy” Pearce has spent 53 years covering motorsports, from go-karts to Formula One and everything in between.