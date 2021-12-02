CHARLOTTE (AP) — Kyle Larson won a title.
No surprise, right? He was, after all, the overwhelming 2-1 betting favorite to win NASCAR’s season-ending championship race.
Suspended nearly all of last season for using a racial slur, Larson closed his comeback season in NASCAR with his first championship in a title-winning victory at Phoenix Raceway.
Larson was in tears during his cooldown laps as he reflected on his rebuild from out-of-work NASCAR driver to Cup champion.
“Eighteen months ago, I didn’t even think I’d be in a Cup car again. Strapping in for the Daytona 500 didn’t even seem real, let alone winning the championship,” Larson said. “It’s definitely been a journey, a rollercoaster. I’m very thankful for my second chance and every opportunity I’ve been given in these last 18 months. Life’s a crazy thing. Just stay positive through it.”
Larson led seven times for a race-high 108 laps but was running fourth, last among the title contenders, as teammates Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin controlled the championship late in a pair of Toyotas.
Then a caution reset everything.
Because he won the pole in qualifying, Larson had the first stall on pit road and the shortest sprint back onto the track of the four title contenders. He silently prayed for a flawless service call from his Hendrick Motorsports crew to get the No. 5 Chevrolet back on track ahead of his three title rivals.
Wow, did the No. 5 team deliver.
Larson’s crew performed its second-fastest stop of the season — a span that stretches 38 races — and Larson went from last among the final four to first.
“I knew the only way we were going to pull it off is if our pit crew got us off as a leader, and damn, they did. That was just crazy,” Larson said. “Those guys nailed the pit stop.”
Larson controlled the restart with 25 laps remaining, quickly cleared Truex, then held off several of Truex’s challenges. There was no stopping Larson, just as he’s been impossible to stop all season, and he drove to his 10th Cup victory of the year.
He beat Truex to the finish line by an easy .398 seconds. Truex has finished second in the championship standings three times in the four seasons since his 2017 title.
“There were so many points in this race where I did not think we were going to win,” Larson said. “Without my pit crew on that last stop, we would not be standing right here. They are the true winners of this race. They are true champions.
“I’m just blessed to be a part of this group. Every single man or person, man and woman at Hendrick Motorsports, this win is for all of us, and every one of you. This is unbelievable. I’m speechless.”
Truex, the 2017 champion, finished second and was followed by Hamlin, his Joe Gibbs Racing teammate. Hamlin is 0 for 5 in championship finales and was the only driver among the final four contenders who did not lead a lap in the final race.
Larson won 10 races during the season.
Yet Larson’s story is one of recovery.
“I think everybody loves a good redemption story,” Brad Keselowski said later. “He’s fought really hard for his opportunity to come back. I told him I wanted to win the damn race. But if I couldn’t, I’m glad he did. We’ve all been kind of pulling for him.”
Larson is the first driver of Asian descent to win a Cup Series Championship. His Japanese roots trace to his mother, whose parents, Larson says, were held in internment camps.
"It's definitely a great honor to be the first Asian-American to win a NASCAR Cup Series Championship."
"It's not something that I set out to accomplish in that way, but now that I have, I know that I hold a much bigger role in the Asian community," he said.
