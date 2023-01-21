NASHVILLE — The town parks director says Nashville is well positioned to pursue a state grant to build new amenities including a splash pad, pickleball courts and a picnic shelter at J.W. Glover Memorial Park.
Koy Worrell, director of Nashville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department, told the Nashville Town Council at its Tuesday meeting that additions to the sports complex adjacent to Nash Central Middle School in the town’s south were identified as high priorities in last year’s recreation study.
Based on that input the council authorized staff to proceed with a state Parks and Recreation Trust Fund grant application process. The measure unanimously approved by the council calls for the town to enter a $12,730 contract with the civil engineering firm AECOM for professional services related to the grant application process.
Worrell said the services include a programmatic plan for Glover Park, assistance with preparing materials for a public engagement workshop, a summary from the public engagement workshop and a completed grant application.
“With the recent completion of town’s Comprehensive Parks and Recreation Master Plan, we feel that the town is in a good position to submit a competitive application for park improvements at Glover Park,” Worrell said.
“One of the goals identified in the comprehensive plan is to upgrade parks to include amenities reflecting the latest trends and community needs. Amenities identified as a high priority by Nashville residents include a splash pad, picnic shelters, trails, play spaces, fishing access and pickleball courts.”
The state trust fund awards matching grants for recreation projects statewide. Cost estimates for the additions range from $332,500 to $602,500, Worrell told the council.
The park currently features four baseball/softball fields, two basketball courts, a football field, a multi-use field, a building featuring a concession stand and restrooms, a playground and a .7-mile walking track.
The deadline for submittal of the grant request is May 1. Announcement of the funding should come this fall.
Worrell’s timetable for the project calls a public workshop to be held in February and for a draft of programmatic plan, including cost estimates and a site plan, to be ready that month also.
Input meetings with community organizations, completion of the programmatic plan and presentation of a grant application draft are called for in March. The grant application will be submitted in April.
Worrell said up to $500,000 from the trust fund can be awarded to a project. Last year, the trust fund awarded $17 in million grants for 39 projects across the state.
“The statewide program helps local governments reach their park and public access goals to improve the quality of life in their communities,” Worrell said.
Baseball and softball players and their fans won’t have to wait for improvements to the ballfields and the concession stand at the park.
A joint agreement between Nash County and the town of Nashville calls for the construction of shade-providing roofs for dugouts at the park, a $26,450 project.
The concession stand improvements totaling $7,795 will result in an expanded menu there, including foods that can be prepared on-site.
Nashville Town Manager Randy Lansing said the project should be completed by the start of baseball and softball seasons.