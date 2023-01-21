NASHVILLE — The town parks director says Nashville is well positioned to pursue a state grant to build new amenities including a splash pad, pickleball courts and a picnic shelter at J.W. Glover Memorial Park.

Koy Worrell, director of Nashville’s Parks, Recreation and Cultural Resources Department, told the Nashville Town Council at its Tuesday meeting that additions to the sports complex adjacent to Nash Central Middle School in the town’s south were identified as high priorities in last year’s recreation study.

