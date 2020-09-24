WINTERVILLE — Nauti Dog Brewing Co. has seen its fair share of challenges, especially with the COVID-19 pandemic beginning just two months after its January opening.
The brewery was forced to close its doors in March when the state ordered business restrictions due to the pandemic.
“January and February were fantastic. COVID crushed it pretty quickly,” Nauti Dog owner Chuck Smith said. “COVID hurt a lot of small businesses and it hurt us really bad. This business relies on people being out and relies on people being in close proximity.
“Couple that with a summer in Greenville where everyone goes to the beach or the river, it’s a tough thing,” he said.
Despite the challenges, Nauti Dog joined the Winterville Chamber of Commerce on Saturday to celebrate its opening and future in the Winterville community. The ribbon-cutting celebration initially was scheduled in March, but postponed due to COVID restrictions.
“We are so happy to be able to recognize Nauti Dog,” said Winterville Chamber of Commerce director Debbie Avery. “I can’t tell you how happy I am to drive downtown Winterville after 3 p.m. and see some life. It’s great to see people walking down Main Street.
“You’re a big boon to the Winterville economy,” she said.
Smith thanked the community for supporting the business.
“We did a lot of searching before we came to Winterville. The people in the town is what did it for us,” he said. “There was just so much love and support.
“Winterville has been fantastic to work with,” Smith said. “They have really helped us out every time we needed something. We can’t say enough about Stephen Penn (Winterville’s economic director). From an economic standpoint he’s been spot on. The town council and mayor have been great. Public works has been great. The police chief is awesome to work with, and Winterville is really a good place to start a business.”
Nauti Dog, one of Winterville’s two breweries, features an assortment of crafted beers, with 10 on tap at all times. The brewery also offers a seltzer, cider and “an extensive wine selection,” Smith said.
Its fenced-in outdoor seating area makes the brewery ideal for patrons to bring along their pets, Smith said.
Nauti Dog is working to create and name a beer in honor of the Winterville Fire Department, Smith added.
In the future, Nauti Dog wants to continue to be a community hangout spot.
“When we started this we wanted a place that could be for the community. A place people can come and hang out with friends,” Smith said. “We want to grow it. We’d like to have a second taproom.
“We want it to be a platform for good,” Smith said, adding the business hopes to be able to host fundraisers for local nonprofits.