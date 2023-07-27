The baseball writers covering the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1944 were amused when they observed Branch Rickey’s young protege hustling through Pennsylvania Station on his way to report to the major league team.

University of North Carolina sophomore Clyde King had a $5,000 bonus contract in his pocket and was carrying an old black suitcase with the words “Beat Duke” pasted on the side in big strips of adhesive tape. Wearing thick, black-rimmed eyeglasses, he looked more like a physics major than a pitcher, but King was about to embark on a professional baseball career that would span over six decades.

  

