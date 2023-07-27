...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM EDT
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Heat index values 105 to 109 expected.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...From 11 AM to 7 PM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
&&
The baseball writers covering the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1944 were amused when they observed Branch Rickey’s young protege hustling through Pennsylvania Station on his way to report to the major league team.
University of North Carolina sophomore Clyde King had a $5,000 bonus contract in his pocket and was carrying an old black suitcase with the words “Beat Duke” pasted on the side in big strips of adhesive tape. Wearing thick, black-rimmed eyeglasses, he looked more like a physics major than a pitcher, but King was about to embark on a professional baseball career that would span over six decades.