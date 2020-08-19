CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina High School Athletic Association has released its amended sports calendar for 2020-21.
The Board of Directors approved a tentative plan for athletics during a Zoom meeting last week.
It includes later start dates for fall sports, shortened seasons and the biggest move – pushing football back to February 2021.
“This calendar represents the hard work of the NCHSAA Staff, Board of Directors and various committees such as the city/county athletic directors, Sports Medicine Advisory Committee and the Sports Ad Hoc Committee,” said NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker. “There is still much work to be done on the details of implementing athletic programs and contests during this pandemic, but we thank these committees and individuals for their hard work to bring us to this point. We realize that this is a lot of information to digest and drastically different from the way the sports calendar has been aligned for years in North Carolina.”
The proposed 2020-21 sports calendar by the NCHSAA is as follows:
VOLLEYBALL &
CROSS COUNTRY
First practice: Nov. 4
First contest: Nov. 16
Final regular-season contest: Jan. 8
Regular-season limit: 14
Weekly limit: 2
SWIMMING/DIVING
First practice: Nov. 23
First contest: Dec. 7
Final regular-season contest: Jan. 30
Regular-season limit: 10
Weekly limit: 2
BASKETBALL
First practice: Dec. 7
First regular-season contest: Jan. 4
Final regular-season contest: Feb. 19
Season limit: 14
Weekly limit: 2
BOYS SOCCER
BOYS & GIRLS
LACROSSE
First practice: Jan. 11
First regular-season contest: Jan. 25
Final regular-season contest: March 12
Regular-season limit: 14
Weekly limit: 2
FOOTBALL
First practice: Feb. 8
First regular-season contest: Feb. 26
Final regular-season contest: April 9
Regular-season limit: 7
Weekly limit: 1
BOYS & GIRLS GOLF
BOYS TENNIS
GIRLS SOCCER
SOFTBALL
First practice: March 1
First regular-season contest: March 15
Final regular-season contest: April 30
Season limit: 14
Weekly limit: 2
BASEBALL
GIRLS TENNIS
TRACK & FIELD
WRESTLING
First practice: April 12
First regular-season contest: April 26
Final regular-season contest: June 11
Season limit: 14 (baseball, tennis, wrestling)
Season limit: 10 (track and field)
Weekly limit: 2 (all)
CHEERLEADING
Invitational: May 1
On Friday (Aug. 14), the NCHSAA issued a temporary moratorium on all conferenbce and nonconference scheduling for its member schools.
In an email, Commissioner Tucker says the moratorium will remain in place until the ad-hoc committee and board of directors has a chance to “fully evaluate the details regarding each sport, conference competition, nonconference competition, previously signed contracts, playoff competition and qualification, etc.”
Tucker said schools and conferences can continue to plan in an unofficial capacity, but that no official schedules can be set until the NCHSAA says so.
The ad hoc committee will be meeting in next 7-10 days to discuss all pertinent details regarding the upcoming seasons, Tucker’s email stated. At some point after that meeting, the NCHSAA Board of Directors will vote on all plans forward.
The ad hoc committee is made up of 32 people, including people representing the N.C. Athletic Directors Association, the N.C. Coaches Association, the president-secretary from each sport-specific coaches association, conference administrators, school athletic directors, city/county athletic directors and representatives from each of the four classifications.
Greene Central High School Athletic Director David Bryant weighed in on the amended sports calendar.
“I think the overall plan works well for all sports that we have,” he said. “It is the best option to give every sport an opportunity to play. It may be the ideal time in the year for some sports, but they have a chance to get on the field or court.”
Although the NCHSAA has halted all scheduling for now, Bryant said creating nonconference schedules as part of the association’s overall plan shouldn’t be an issue.
“In our conference we have seven teams, so we would only have one nonconference opponent,” he said. “This makes scheduling easier for us. We have a bye early in the season so we can hopefully schedule a rival that has the same bye week. We know the current situation in the world and are happy to have a chance to play. The NCHSAA is giving everyone an opportunity and that’s all you can ask for.”
Bryant does have concerns, however.
“The biggest concern for this season is the health of players, coaches and fans,” he said. “We want everyone to be safe at games and have a great experience.”