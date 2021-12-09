CALYPSO – For four years, Jeff Byrd was one of the most fidgety assistant basketball coaches in the state.
Now some of his high energy and emotions will surface as the former head coach at Hobbton and James Kenan is the top man at North Duplin.
Yet with just three returnees, no seniors and two shelves of young stock in the program, Byrd, who took over for Ricky Edwards after 31 seasons, is rebuilding the Rebels, who were 0-13 during the Covid-19 season that was 2020 and 18-40 the previous three years.
This year’s edition also lacks size, a commodity that is often on its roster.
“We’re not big and we’re young,” said Byrd, who was Duplin’s Elite Coach of the Year the two seasons he was in Warsaw. “The good news is we get 28 players back next season and also some from the middle school.”
Sophomore Dujuan Armwood, who averaged 18.6 points, and junior Cole Beavers, who put in four markers a night, will join Levi George, a 6-foot-1 center, who Byrd is expecting to score more than last season (4.0).
Juniors Billy McCoy and Miles Branch will join sophomores Brady Byrd, Thomas Morris, Brandon Reyna and freshman James Ward in getting court time off the bench.
“We have depth to allow competition for positions and playing time,” Byrd said. “We have some young people who can push each other.”
Many players will get that opportunity in Byrd’s system.
“I want to trap and press, but we first have to learn how to play together,” he said. “We’ll switch up on defense so much to be aggressive, almost turning it into an ugly game until we start to shoot better.”
Accuracy was a factor in ND’s 62-42 loss to Jones Senior in the Rebels’ season opener last week.
“We go something like 16-of-71 shooting, going like 2-17 on threes and 14 of 51 on twos and we’re still only down 7 with five minutes to go. “Defensively, we did pretty well, but you have to hit shots and we didn’t do that very well.”
Byrd said the Rebels must become defensive warriors as their offense evolves.
“I’d like to be in the top two or three in the conference, be in a position to play for a conference tournament title and make the state playoffs,” he said. “Being .500 or better would be a great season, and any experience we get helps us down the line, assuming we can get the kids to play together, understand their individual roles and put the team ahead of personal goals.
“I feel it’s important to get some wins before Christmas and get the kids to buy into what we’re doing. But we’ll have to have scoring in our league. If we can do that, I think we’ll win some league games. We might not win them all, but we’ll win some and scare some other teams.”
The new Carolina 1A Conference is without Princeton, which moved up to 2A, yet that does not move the meter much as long-time rivals Rosewood, Lakewood, Union and Hobbton remain in the loop.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@ncweeklies.com