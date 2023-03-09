CALYPSO – If pitching rules, look for North Duplin to live up to its preseason No. 2 state ranking.
And the Rebels have the right stuff in a number of positions to compete with the top teams.
Coming off a 3-0 start, which included wins over ECC 2A teams East Duplin and South Lenoir and a laugher against 1A Lejeune, Rebel head coach Colton Chrisman is optimistic.
“Expectations are high and we need to live up to the big moments we’ll find ourselves in,” Chrisman said.
Max Preps ranked the Rebels No. 2 behind Cherryville, the runnerup in the 1A tournament last spring.
ND went 18-4 last season with then-junior Erik Rosas as the ace of its pitching staff
Rosas went 5-1 with 78 strikeouts in 56 innings with an ERA of 1.37.
“He made a huge improvement from his sophomore year, working and grinding,” Chrisman said. “Now he’s seeing the benefits. He has command of his fastball and gives us a chance to win every night.”
The staff got an immediate upgrade when Richard Noble transferred back to North Duplin from 3A Southern Wayne, where he was 4-5 with 56 punch-outs in 51 innings for the Saints.
“He’s a huge addition for us and I can see him battling with Rosas for the No. 1 spot,” Chrisman said. But as a 1-2 punch I like the look of our team. We can have one start and the other finish or vice versa.”
They will trade spots from the mound to shortstop. Rosas, an all-county first-team player from a season ago hit .310 with 16 RBI. Noble hit .253 with nine RBI for 13-11 Southern Wayne.
Both will hurl the ball to sophomore catcher Austin Duff, who hit .403 with 27 RBI last season.
Duff, Tyler Johnsey and Hunt Pate could see time on the hill, according to Chrisman, although all three have starting spots.
“I look for Duff to have a little more of a breakout year at the plate,” Chrisman said. “To me, he’s just scratched the surface to his potential.”
Johnsey, a three-year starter, will play first base. He hit .265 last season.
“He’s consistent,” Chrisman said.
Leadoff hitter Pate (.415, 33 ruins, with seven doubles) will play at second, short or third.
Freshman Garris Warren will also see time in the infield as should Esteban Santos Clark (.357).
Wesley Holmes (.265, 15 RBI) will hold down right field, with Tanner Kornegay (.298, 10 RBI) returning to center. Brady Byrd will be in right field.
Freshman Holden Williams and senior Thomas Morrisey add depth in the outfield.
“We’re still a young team with three seniors in the lineup,” Chrisman said. “We’re loaded with sophomores and some juniors. This group hit the ground running at Thanksgiving.”
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com
