ROSEWOOD – Conference tournaments are often predictable as the No. 1 team in the regular season usually wins the league’s second crown.
But when two schools split their regular season games and finish tied, playing on the diamond is far better than another way, especially a coin flip, which is sometimes used as random way of making a decision.
This week’s Carolina 1A Conference final will use competition as the factor to determine whether Rosewood or North Duplin take the No. 1 seed from then league into the state playoffs, which start on Tuesday.
The game is tonight (Thursday) at 7 p.m. at Hobbton, assuming the Rebels (17-3, 8-1) beat Union and the Eagles (15-6, 8-1) whip Hobbton on Tuesday.
Both schools finished tied in the standings after Rosewood shut down North Duplin 5-0 last Thursday on the Eagles’ diamond. ND won the first encounter 7-4 on March 30 in Calypso.
The state playoffs start on Tuesday. Eleven schools that won a conference title will be host, with second-place teams on the road.
“We probably go at No. 5 if we beat Rosewood and 11 if we lose,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman, who is basing his analysis on RPI ratings. “They (Rosewood) probably go at 8 if they win or 13 or 14 otherwise.”
Frosh lefty dazzles
Eagle southpaw Robbie Boren limited ND to singles by Esteban Clark-Santos, Hunt Pate and Richard Noble and a double via Tanner Kornegay. The freshman struck out just three and did not allow a walk.
“We never got anything going,” Chrisman said. “He’s a solid lefty, throws 68 to 72 mph and locates his fastball. He makes you swing the bat. I think we had 12 popouts.”
Root Merritt hit a three-run homer off Erik Rosas in the fourth.
ND’s best chance off Boren came in the sixth when Pate doubled and Noble singled with one out. Two flyouts ended the threat.
“Rosewood’s been a rising program the past 10 years, yet I can honestly say we haven’t played our brand of baseball yet,” Chrisman said. “I think when we do it will shock some people.”
The loss snapped an 11-game streak as Rosewood got to Rosas for eight hits and four earned runs, while striking out six and walking three.
ND played Hobbton on Monday to end its regular season and by the time Thursday night rolls around will have played three games in four days.
Then the state tournament starts.
“We’re ready,” said Chrisman, who guided ND into the third round last season during his first campaign as head coach. “Rosas and Richard are ready to take their last shot of their high school careers and the younger players are up for the challenge.
“We’ve played a lot of really good baseball this year and kinda cruised at the end of the season. Now we have a late loss and our backs against the wall because we want to be champs.”
Bench Signals
Chrisman said freshman Holton Williams could return after an injury. “He’s young but has a big bat for our lineup,” Chrisman said. “Look for him to make some noise in the playoffs if he’s back.”
ND’s other losses this season were to 2A schools East Duplin and Trask.
ND is No. 5 in the East in terms of RPI (Ratings Percentage Index). Rosewood is ninth. The Rebels beat Northampton 23-0 and Falls Lake (11-6) in the 2022 playoffs before falling to Bear Grass (4-1).
Noble (.424) leads the team in hits (25) and extra-base efforts (five doubles, three triples, a homer) and RBI (20).
Austin Duff (.333) has a team-high 22 RBI and is tops in OBP (.544). Pate (.327) has five doubles. Kornegay (.345).