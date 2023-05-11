NEWTON GROVE – Esteban Santos-Clark took the spotlight off the North Duplin defense – and starting pitcher Richard Noble – last Thursday in the seventh inning of the Carolina Conference Tournament at Hobbton High School.

Santos-Clark came in and got the final out during a 6-5 victory over Rosewood in a game ND led 6-3 at the start of the seventh.

mjaenicke@apgenc.com