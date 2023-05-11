NEWTON GROVE – Esteban Santos-Clark took the spotlight off the North Duplin defense – and starting pitcher Richard Noble – last Thursday in the seventh inning of the Carolina Conference Tournament at Hobbton High School.
Santos-Clark came in and got the final out during a 6-5 victory over Rosewood in a game ND led 6-3 at the start of the seventh.
“I knew when I was warming up that I would be out there… something just told me,” said the junior, who plays third base and other positions. “I had to help my team. They needed a lift.”
Two errors and a judgment play that went astray made it look like the Rebels were abandoning Noble, who gave up one of his four hits during the uprising.
“Look at all the plays we could have made, but we got it done when it counted,” said Rebel head coach Colton Chrisman, whose club split with the Eagles during the regular season. “There was a lot of pressure and our kids knew a heavy weight was on them.
“So nice to see 20 (Santos-Clark) come in and get an out.”
Twenty was indeed the number as ND won for the 20th time in 23 games, including its previous win over the Eagles.
Santos-Clark picked up his second save of the season. He’s pitched 9.2 innings and thrown to all of 40 hitters. Yet his ERA is 0.72.
ND picked up the victory despite having six errors. Rosewood had just one.
But the Rebels did everything with max effort, taking an extra base with a risk factor, and forcing the defense to make plays. That energy was greater than any deficiency ND displayed.
Rosewood had beaten ND 5-0 six days earlier to snap the Rebels’ 11-game winning streak. ND won the first game of the series 7-4 on March 30 to take a one-game lead in the CC standings.
“Two excellent teams,” said Eagles’ coach Justin Willoughby. “They have solid pitching and can score runs in a number of ways. This was a game with a lot of playoff implications and pride on the line. We fought hard. North Duplin played well.”
Early lead,
momentum
Hunt Pate singled to center field to start the game, stole second base and was moved to third via fielder’s choice and scored on an RBI by catcher Austin Duff.
Rosewood pitcher Worth Best came out of the game after six hitters. ND got to Anderson Clucas for three more runs.
Singles by Tyler Johnsey and Wesley Holmes to open the second and a hit by Tanner Kornegay led to a 4-0 lead.
But Clucas slammed a mistake pitch over the fence in the bottom of the third to make it 4-2.
Hits by Holmes and Pate and consecutive hit-by-a-pitch to Johnsey and Santos-Clark produced two more runs in the fifth as the lead ballooned to 6-2.
Noble used a strikeout to end a Rosewood threat in the fifth after a hit, walk and error put a run on the board. He had a 1-2-3 sixth before the seventh inning blowup that left everyone wondering if ND could get out of the seventh with the ball in their hands on the final play.
Playoff road
ND and Rosewood (17-7, 9-1) could meet again in the 1A playoffs. The NCHSAA brackets were released on Monday, too late for this week’s deadline.
Early projections had ND at No. 5 and Rosewood at No. 12. Other contenders include: No. 1 Wilson Prep, No. 2 Chatham Charter, No. 3 Voyager Academy and No. 5 Bear Grass Charter.
The first round was to be played Tuesday. Second round games are today (Thursday). The third and fourth rounds are on Tuesday and Thursday of next week. Following will be the East and West Region finals, which are best-of-three series.
Quick Pitches
ND beat Hobbton 8-6 in the CC semifinals last week on Tuesday. Johnsey doubled and tripled and drove in three runs. Noble and Kornegay had two hits apiece. Holmes, Pate and Brady Byrd had hits and scored.
Erik Rosas picked up the win. He went 6 innings, stuck out 12, walked one and gave up five hits.
ND surpassed last year’s victory total (18-4).
Catcher Duff has a .996 fielding percentage, highest among all Rebels. He and Noble (.405) are tied for the lead in RBI with 24.Kornegay (.405) has become ND’s leader on on-base percentage at .577. Pate’s 23 steals are tops. Holmes has 19 and Garris Warren 18. Noble leads in doubles (six), triples (four), slugging (.676), and is second to Pate in runs.