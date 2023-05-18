CALYPSO – Erik Rosas did all he could do to will North Duplin to a win last Friday against Falls Lake in the second round of the 1A state baseball playoffs.
Yet he was outdueled by Firebird senior Blake Fletcher who emerged a 3-1 winner in a nine-inning affair on the Rebels’ diamond.
While Rosas punched out 12 hitters and Fletcher six, the difference was in the amount of pitches thrown.
Rosas was forced out by the pitch count in the eighth, one out short of ending the frame tied at 1-1. Eric Santos-Clark gave up the two runs that were the difference in a 3-1 decision.
The loss snapped an 11-game winning streak and ended the Rebels’ season with a 21-4 mark.
“It’s the playoffs, anything can happen,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman. “It takes some schools 20 years to win a state championship. We have nothing to be ashamed of because we met all our goals for the second season in a row.
“There’s actually a lot of luck involved. That’s why states are going to series, less teams and double-elimination formats.”
No. 13 Falls Lake (11-5) plays ND rival Rosewood, the No. 12 seed, in the third round. The No. 5 Rebels beat the Eagles two of three times this season.
ND, which outscored its foes 229-72 this season, also struggled to score during a 4-3 win in 12 innings over East Columbus.
Fletcher was effective, but far from a world-beater. Yet he tamed the Rebels after giving up a run in the first inning.
Hunt Pate singled to open the ND attack, went to third on a fielder’s choice off the bat of Tanner Kornegay and scored on a sacrifice fly by Austin Duff.
Rosas survived a hit and error in the first inning and struck out two of three in the second. In the third, the ball did not leave the infield as Falls Lake tied it via two bunts, a walk and an infield single.
Falls Lake never figured out how to hit his curve ball, and whiffed eight times while looking at strike three. He retired the Firebirds in order in four innings.
The Rebel senior, who signed on Monday to play at the University of Mount Olive, then whiffed three straight Firebirds, two more in the fourth and had inning-ending Ks in the sixth and eighth. He had three harmless ground outs in the seventh.
Pate made a diving stop of a ball going up the middle in the seventh to aid the cause.
Freshman Holton Williams singled to open the fourth but was erased when Falls Lake completed a 6-4-3 double play.
Tyler Johnsey was robbed of a hit leading off the fifth when his long drive was awkwardly bobbled twice but caught in center field.
Two hitters later Pate was hit by a pitch and then gunned down trying to steal second base.
ND’s baseball program has caught the eyes of fans around the state.
“We created a program,” Chrisman said. “Not that baseball was down here. But now we’re definitely up. People are talking about us, the ultimate respect we earned.
“I’ll just say it, we’re looking to win another Carolina 1A Conference title. Make everyone go through us.”
Dugout Chatter
Kornegay returned after missing seven games to lead the Rebel in hitting at .455. Noble hit .397 with a team-high 23 RBI. He was also second in runs with 29. Pate (.353) had the second-most hits (24) and most runs (35).
Brady Byrd (.351) started the season as the No. 9 hitter and wound up with the fourth-most hits.
Johnsey, a senior, might have been the best .242 hitter in the state. Santos-Clark (.278) and Holmes (.288) had seasons to build on for 2024.
Chrisman has guided ND to an overall mark of 39-8 in two seasons. ND is 18-2 in Carolina 1A Conference play during that span.
He returns many position players and his biggest challenge will be replacing Rosas and Noble.
Look to see Pate, Kornegay, Santos-Clark and Kaden Bowden on the mound next season.
“We’ve got a slew of arms and our juniors and sophomores haven’t had to take their turn up to this point,” Chrisman said. “People who say North Duplin doesn’t have pitching are going to be surprised.”
