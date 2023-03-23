CALYPSO – A challenging non-conference schedule finally got to North Duplin last Friday during a 3-0 loss to Trask, a 2A school that advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs last season.
The loss was just the fifth in 29 games for the Rebels under Chrisman.
The Titans got to right-hander Erik Rosas for two first-inning runs and after that hits were tough to come by for either team.
Rebels Wesley Holmes and Brady Byrd punched singles but ND’s only other baserunners came via walks by Esteban Santos-Clark and Garris Warren as Titan senior Conner Gore threw a masterful 98-pitch outing.
“They scored off an error in the sixth and the two balls in the first were blistered,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman, whose team had its six-game winning streak snapped. The streak included wins over East Central 2A schools South Lenoir, East Duplin and James Kenan.
“They have several Division 1 and Division 2 players, but this was definitely a good experience for us,” Chrisman said. “It was a 3-0 game and we competed.”
ND had 1-2-3 innings in the first, second and sixth frames and sent just four hitters to the plate in the third, fourth and seventh.
While the Rebels didn’t have many base runners, they only struck out six times.
“I was proud of our guys for not punching out a lot and for putting balls in play,” said the Rebel coach.
Rosas, a Duplin’s Elite first-team pitcher a season ago, gave up six hits, walked one and whiffed nine, yet did not get offensive support as ND left six runners on the base paths.
Trask’s lone loss in seven games came to West Craven.
Steamrolling
past 1A schools
ND needed just 11 total innings to topple Jones Senior (13-0) last Tuesday and Lejeune (23-6) the following day. Both were road affairs in which the team bus came back early.
In the triumph over the Trojans, Brady Byrd went 2 for 3 and knocked in three runs, and Tyler Johnsey, Austin Duff and Rosas each drove in a pair. Hunt Pate and Richard Noble each crossed the plate twice.
Noble did not allow a hit, while whiffing 11 and walking two.
Leadoff hitter Pate stroked three hits in four trips against the Devilpups and RBI trips were added by Warren, Brendan Reyna and Noble (two).
Johnsey, one of five Rebel pitchers, picked up the win. Santos-Clark, Billy McCoy and freshman Kayden Bowden came on in relief.
Dugout Chatter
CF Tanner Kornegay could return to the lineup soon. The junior broke an ankle.
Freshman Holden Williams went down during the East Duplin game on March 2 and will be lost for the remainder of the season with a broken hand.
“It’s a big blow,” Chrisman said. “He has a couple of pins in his hand. We had plans for him, and he had just gotten a big hit against East Duplin.”
No. 9 hitter Byrd is hitting .588 with seven RBI. “He’s off to a great start and it’s exciting,” Chrisman said. “Baseball is an up and-down-game and right now he’s up, and it’s definitely been a plus for us.”
Yet Duff (.211), Johnsey (.211) and Rosas (.154) have struggled and are not close to their high-water marks from 2022. Make no mistake: none are .200 hitters.
“They’ll be back up,” Chrisman said. “Fortunately, we are deep enough that our lineup can produce offense to keep us moving.”
Noble is at .522 and leads the club in RBI. Pate (.389), Santos-Clark (.400) and Holmes (.310) have picked up the slack.
ND was scheduled for a rematch with ED this past Monday in Beulaville, was to host Neuse Charter on Tuesday in its Carolina 1A Conference opener, and is set to welcome league foe Lakewood today (Thursday). The Rebels host CC rival Rosewood (6-2) on March 30.