...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CALYPSO – North Duplin didn’t overlook Union....and in fact took the better part of an afternoon to beat its Carolina 1A Conference foe — twice.
The Rebels took care of business against the winless Spartans 16-0 and 13-3 in the nightcap, which started at 7 p.m. because it took ND just two innings to thump Union in the opener.
The wins set up ND (17-2, 8-0) for Tuesday showdown against Rosewood (14-6, 7-1) for sole possession of first place in the league.
Richard Noble ripped three hits and drove in three runs, while Austin Duff added a two-run double
Hunt Pate singled, walked, scored and drove in two runs. He also struck out four during his two-inning stint on the mound.
Branden Reyna (2 for 2), Wesley Holmes (RBI single) and Esteban Santos-Clark (single, walk, RBI, two runs) contributed two innings in which ND scored eight times.
The Rebels took the nightcap by scoring five times in the first, six in the second and a pair in the third.
Tanner Kornegay gave up three hits, struck out three and walked one for the win, giving Erik Rosas and Noble much-needed rest as the top hurlers for the Rebels.
Duff drove in three runs, Holmes two and Reyna and Brady Byrd each pushed in a run. Nine walks by Union pitchers were helpful to the Rebels’ cause.
ND travels to 2A South Lenoir after battling the Eagles and hosts Hobbton today (Thursday) in its regular season finale.
The CC Tournament is the first week of May. The first round of the state playoffs is May 9.
Tigers begin
playoff push
James Kenan beat Kinston 20-3 last Tuesday on the Vikings field as the Tigers rapped out 16 hits, two each by Will Sutton, Sladyn Smith, Manny Bostic, Mason Grady and Toby Pender.
The win was the third in four games for the Tigers (7-7, 3-4), who are fighting to return to the state playoffs.
They had to go through South Lenoir (10-6, 6-3) and North Lenoir (13-2, 7-1) this week and Southwest Onlsow (15-2, 7-1) and Wallace-Rose Hill (5-11, 1-7) in the first week of May, the latter of which is the regular season finale for both schools.
Bulldogs bulled over
by Stallions, Devils
Southwest Onslow and South Lenoir kept their respective ECC title hopes in check by scoring 19 times against Wallace-Rose Hill as the Bulldogs fell 19-0 to the Stallions last Tuesday in Jacksonville and 19-6 to the Blue Devils three days later in Teachey.
Kaiden Liu’s two hits were the only the Bulldogs could muster against the Stallions.
Xzavier Pearsall went 2 for 3 and scored twice against the Blue Devils.
Liu and Larry Barber knocked in a run and Reid Page singled, walked and scored twice.