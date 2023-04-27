CALYPSO – North Duplin didn’t overlook Union....and in fact took the better part of an afternoon to beat its Carolina 1A Conference foe — twice.

The Rebels took care of business against the winless Spartans 16-0 and 13-3 in the nightcap, which started at 7 p.m. because it took ND just two innings to thump Union in the opener.

