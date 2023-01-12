TRENTON – It’s been a season of streaks for the North Duplin boys basketball team as the Rebels have gone from red hot to ice cold
ND started off hotter than a firecracker in winning its first four games.
Then came colder temperatures and a five-game losing skid.
The Rebels evened their mark at 5-5 last Friday by overwhelming Spring Creek 73-26 in Calypso.
It could have been Senior Night for future June graduates, as Richard Noble scored 11 points, Miles Branch 12 and Eli Morrisey 11.
ND had whipped the Gators 44-36 on Dec. 6 in Seven Springs.
This second encounter was nearly over after eight minutes as the Rebels rocked their way to a 23-1 lead. It was 39-11 by halftime and 62-21 entering the final quarter.
Jones Senior reverses
outcome on Rebels
The win over the Gators might have been a confidence boost the Rebels needed after falling 54-51 to Jones Senior in Trenton the previous night.
ND had whipped Jones Senior 60-35 in the opening game of the season for both schools on Nov. 22.
This time, play in the paint by Trashan Ruffin (15 points) and Noble (11) kept the Rebels within striking distance. Billy McCoy added eight and Levi George six.
Jones Senior led 46-39 off a pair of bombs before George cashed in a pair of buckets to trim the margin to three points.
But Jones canned another trifecta and later a pair of free throws to go up 52-45.
Ruffin, a 6-foot-3 freshman, turned an offensive rebound into a pair of hoops, pulling ND to within 52-49.
Noble had canned consecutive buckets in the second quarter to give the Rebels a 29-26 halftime lead. Jones Senior outscored the Rebels 15-10 in the next eight minutes and the game was closely contested the entire second half.
The Rebels were to jump head-first into Carolina 1A Conference play this week on Tuesday by hosting Neuse Charter (13-3). They travel all the way to Williamston today (Thursday) to face Bear Grass Charter (7-4) and finish off the week Friday with a CC home game against Lakewood (3-8).
Bulldogs drop
three in ECC
Wallace-Rose Hill (3-4, 0-3) might have had a week it would rather forget – at least walking off the court three times with an East Central 2A Conference loss.
The Bulldogs’ Jalen James fired in 17 points during a 42-32 loss to South Lenoir on Tuesday as the Blue Devils (3-6, 1-3) used a 15-6 run to cruise to the win.
South Lenoir’s Cage Jones threw in six of his 13 points in the quarter and Raquan Williams netted five of his 15 during that span.
WRH then fell to Southwest Onslow 57-54 as Josh Love and Luke Wells each pumped in 12 points, Irving Brown 10 and James nine.
Love knocked down 21 on Saturday during a 77-65 setback to North Lenoir (5-8, 1-2). James and Wells each notched 13.
Tigers push past
Blue Devils
TJ Oats scored 17 points, Stephone Stanley 12 and Mason Brown seven with nine rebounds on Tuesday last week as James Kenan (6-7) cut down South Lenoir 58-49.
Nine players scored as the Tigers went in front by 20 points in the third and fourth quarters.
“I thought we played a good ballgame,” said JK coach Taylor Jones. “It was our first game in a week so I was concerned about getting back (from the holiday break) in the rhythm and flow of the game again. I thought our guys handled it well.”
JK fell to East Duplin on Friday. (See B1 for a story on that game.)
The Tigers host ECC rival Southwest Onslow on Friday after hosting conference foe North Lenoir (5-8) Tuesday and visiting non-ECC Southern Wayne (6-5) on Wednesday.
