...GALE WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY MORNING THROUGH SATURDAY
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 40 kt and
rough waters possible.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From Saturday morning through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid possible
hazardous conditions. Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter
course, and/or secure the vessel for severe wind and seas.
ED’s Jayden Dail keeps ND’s Wesley Holmes close to the first base. No photo credit needed if big pic says photoS!
BEULAVILLE – Baines Raynor came up big for East Duplin on the mound, and Zack Brown, Avery Noble and Jackson Hunter hammered the big hits that drove in six runs.
And that was enough of the right stuff to lift the Panthers over North Duplin 10-4 on Monday last week in Beulaville.
Raynor, a freshman, who is 4-0 with an ERA of 0.81, didn’t give up a hit during his 4.1-inning stint. What got him in trouble the most was six walks. He threw 112 pitches to 22 hitters with 46 tosses going for strikes.
Classmate Sawyer Marshburn was his catcher.
“Maybe we got something there,” said East Duplin coach Brandon Thigpen about the youthful batterymates. “Baines threw well and when he didn’t it was about control.”
East Duplin (9-1) avenged a 5-2 loss to North Duplin (8-2) on March 2 in Calypso by whacking out 13 hits and leaving enough runners on the base paths to further pad its lead.
The Panthers scored six times in the fourth inning to go in front 10-2.
“It wasn’t the best night for us,” said ND coach Colton Chrisman, whose club could manage just one hit against the Panthers’ three hurlers.
Jayden Dail relieved Raynor and got the final two outs of the fifth. Jackson Gause struck out four and yielded one hit and one walk in the sixth and seventh innings.
Long inning
East Duplin led 4-2 before sending 12 hitters to the plate in the fourth, which started with a single by Marshburn. Elam Moore followed with a bunt single down the first-base line and Brown with a single to load the bases with no outs in the book.
Noble sliced an RBI single. Brecken Bowles worked out a walk to plate a run. Hunter’s fielder’s choice made it 7-2.
Eli Thigpen drove in two with a hit up the middle. Hunter scored on a passed ball to up the tally to 10-2.
ND would tack on single runs in the fifth and sixth, but never really saw a rally come to fruition.
Richard Noble and Austin Duff drew walks in the fifth that led to a run.
Wesley Holmes reached on an error and scored in the sixth via a groundout by Garris Warren.
The early game
Brown gave ED a 1-0 lead in the first when he singled and was plated by Hunter.
ND went in front 2-1 in the second when Wesley Holmes led off with a free pass and scored on a passed ball. Garris Warren followed with a sacrifice fly.
In the Panther second, a Moore double scored Thigpen, who opened the frame with a single.
East Duplin stretched its lead to 4-2 as Brown doubled and scored on a Noble hit to right field and Bowles shot a ball to the right side of the infield to plate Noble.
Diamond Notes
Brown had three hits in five trips and scored three times. Noble, Hunter, and Thigpen each had a trio of hits. Richard Noble and Hunt Pate combined to pitch 5.1 innings, allowing 13 hits, five walks and nine earned runs. Duff worked his way into three walks Esteban Santos-Clark two.
ED whipped North Lenoir 8-1 last Friday to move to 3-0 in ECC play. The Panthers were to travel to Southwest Onslow (8-1, 3-1) on Tuesday. They’re set to host Wallace-Rose Hill on Friday.
ND captured two Carolina 1A Conference games, knocking off Neuse Charter 14-0 on Tuesday and Lakewood 3-0 on Thursday. Both games were in Calypso.
For details on the Rebels’ and Panthers’ conference games last week see the roundup on B2.
