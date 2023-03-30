BEULAVILLE – Baines Raynor came up big for East Duplin on the mound, and Zack Brown, Avery Noble and Jackson Hunter hammered the big hits that drove in six runs.

And that was enough of the right stuff to lift the Panthers over North Duplin 10-4 on Monday last week in Beulaville.

