BEULAVILLE – Lilly Fulghum played beyond her years on Monday last week when the North Duplin softball team shut down East Duplin 8-0.
Insiders had high expectations for the freshman, who they felt would be part if not all of the answer to ND’s pitching concerns.
Fulghum didn’t disappoint anyone, whether she was in the circle to pitch or in the rectangular batter’s box as she delivered with her right arm and her aluminum bat.
Fulghum didn’t overpower the Panthers and benefited from a pair of double plays. She limited East Duplin to three hits while striking out four and walking three for her second consecutive shutout. She blanked Trask 7-0 three days previous.
The frosh laced three hits in four plate appearances, scoring twice and knocking in two runs.
ND (6-1) scored three times in the opening frame, twice each in the third and sixth and then added a run in its final at-bats.
The two schools were to meet again this week on Wednesday in Calypso.
Fulghum walked leadoff hitter Chandler Mobley in the first but then settled into a groove to induce two outs with the Panther senior being tagged out at the plate to end the inning.
She had three strikeouts in the 1-2-3 second and third. ND erased an error in the fourth with a twin-killing and Fulghum retired the side in order in the fifth.
Meanwhile, the Rebels were chipping away at southpaw hurler Morgan Brown, who gave up 11 hits, six earned runs and two walks and whiffing four.
The three-run first featured hits by Iala Overton and Reece Outlaw, and an RBI single by Fulghum.
Addy Higginbotham and Outlaw set the table for a Fulghum run-scoring groundout in the third as the lead ballooned to 5-0.
Sara Thomas Tucker and Overton both singled and scored in the sixth, and Fulghum’s third hit in the seventh allowed her to score the final run of the game.
Mobley, Nataly Brown and Addison Tuck logged the lone hits for East Duplin (6-3), whose two other losses are to 3A Richlands.
Mobley led off the sixth with a single but was left stranded by three teammates.
Nataly Brown had a two-out hit in the seventh, but Fulghum got Larissa Baysden to hit a weak grounder to the right side for the final out.
The encounter renewed the ND-ED rivalry, which became intense around the time the Rebels won a 1A title in 2014. It ended a few years ago when officials from the four county schools decided against having an Easter Tournament.
It’s a quality win for ND in terms of building its resumé for the playoffs, and doesn’t hurt ED nearly as much in its quest for seeding in the 2A postseason.
Yet the Rebels certainly left waving a Duplin County flag of pride.
Moving on
ED (6-3, 3-0) recovered on Friday by ripping 14 hits in a key 8-1 ECC win over upstart North Lenoir (6-2, 2-1) in Beulaville.
Tuck contributed three RBI, and Ashlyn Stokes and Kinsey Bond punched three hits, while Mobley dropped pair of doubles, and each knocked in a run.
Morgan Brown yielded just four hits, while whiffing 13 and walking four.
ND thrashed Lakewood 18-4 on Thursday in Calypso.
Outlaw homered in the first inning and Fulghum singled and scored to make it 4-0.
Overton, Higginbotham and Dana Santibanez had key hits in the seven-run third inning.
Riley Hatch doubled as part of ND’s six-run fourth.