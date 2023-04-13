CALYPSO – Five or six solid players and a steady pitcher are the keys to playing winning softball.
East Duplin did its best to show it has an extraordinary lineup that is capable of making a run in the playoffs during an 8-4 win over North Duplin on Wednesday last week.
Addison Tuck, an everyday starter and the Panthers’ No. 2 hurler, proved she has the right stuff to give ace Morgan Brown a day to concentrate on her hitting.
ED’s other explosive weapons – Chandler Mobley, Ashlyn Stokes and Kinsley Bond – backed up the pitching of Tuck, who scattered six hits over seven innings, for her first win of the season and longest stint in the circle.
Tuck made the Rebels have to hit her by only walking three. The ED defense turned ND’s chances into outs to avenge an 8-0 loss on March 20 in Beulaville.
The previous day, the Panthers (11-3, 6-0 ECC) beat South Lenoir the previous day to take control of the ECC at the midway point of league games. But it took Brown out of the circle against ND, a big bragging rights and higher competition encounter for both county schools.
“We beat a really good team as Addison put the ball where she wanted, changed speeds and moved the ball around,” said longtime Panther coach Greg Jenkins. “North Duplin’s first four or five hitters are as good as we’ll see and they’re as solid up the middle – shortstop, second, catcher, centerfield – with a good young pitcher who doesn’t walk her way into trouble.”
Mobley made two excellent plays in the field to rob ND of hits. ED has helped its pitching corps by making just 18 errors in 14 games.
“We’ve played as well defensively as we ever have,” Jenkins said. “We don’t give up many unearned runs. Mo (Morgan Brown) makes me nervous with a lot of three-ball counts, but she got into a groove a few weeks ago.”
So did the Panther bats, which have averaged 8 runs per game since losing that earlier game to the Rebels.
Power start
Stokes and Bond doubled in run each in the first to take ED to a 2-0 lead, which started when ND pitcher Lilly Fulghum walked Mobley.
Mobley got a solid swing in the second to slam a two-run homer to plate Brown, who singled to open the frame.
ED led 4-1, which included a run-scoring double by Rebel M’chelle Jaco in the home half of the second.
ND got to within 4-3 in the third when Reece Outlaw walked and Fulghum singled.
Tuck then got tough on Rebel hitters, striking out four in 2.1 innings and getting two fly ball outs to finish off the sixth.
ND nicked her for a run in the fourth on a Jaco double down the third-base line, with an RBI single by Mobley, who plated Carly Grace Jenkins, who had singled. Up 5-3, ED took control with a three-run seventh when the Panthers sent eight hitters to the plate.
Neyland Tate started it by running her way into an infield single. Stokes then hit a bomb to the center field fence. Bond and Tuck added hits and Brown a run-scoring sacrifice.
Emory Raynor scored the final run by beating the tag of backstop Jones at the plate.
The lone Panther to not hit in the seventh was Mobley, Duplin’s Elite Co-Ms. Softball in 2022, who put on a show in front of several of her competitors for the crown this season (ND’s Reece Outlaw, Addy Higginbotham, Kasey Jones).
Mobley is hitting .479 with five doubles, four round-trippers and a team-high 14 RBI.
Yet the game wasn’t without a dramatic conclusion.
ND’s Iala Overton walked with one out, was bunted to second by Higginbotham and looked like she would score easily before Mobley snagged a hot line drive off the bat of Outlaw, who doubled in the first but was unable to score, walked, scored and struck out in the 1-2-3 fifth inning.
The ND junior shortstop is hitting .562 with two doubles, five triples, two homers and a team-high 27 RBI.
Tuck also didn’t allow a hit to Higginbotham (.692, five doubles, a triple, four HRs), and allowed just one to Fulghum (.562, three doubles, three homers, 17 RBI) and Overton (.300, 10 RBI).
ED won for the fifth consecutive time since falling to the Rebels.
“We got everyone healthy a few weeks ago to get the lineup we needed on the field,” Jenkins said. “And we were mentally prepared and we were not in the first game against North Duplin. This is a game that helps both teams in terms of RPI and both of us get experience playing against a good team.”
Diamond Notes
ED beat South Lenoir 9-1 on Tuesday and James Kenan 14-0 on Friday.
The Panthers play two games in Wayne County this Saturday, but return to action with a key game against SL (7-4 5-1) on April 18 and two days later meet North Lenoir (9-2, 5-1).
Tuck (.410) and Bond (.486) each have 11 RBI. Tate (.435) has turned into a torrid slap hitter.
Raynor (.370) and Jenkins (.326) have combined to drive in 16 runs. Tuck (2.10 ERA) has thrown 13 innings this season. Brown (8-3, 1.90 ERA) has whiffed 78 and walked 13 in 63.2 frames.