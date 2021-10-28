GOLDSBORO—Even after falling to Rosewood 49-21 last Friday night, 16th-year North Duplin coach Hugh Martin says the Rebels (3-5) look good for making the revamped state playoffs.
Projections on state prep websites last week had the green-and-gold hovering around the 16th seed in the doubled 32-team field.
In a 32-team bracket, the top 16 get to play at least the first round at home.
So even a possible loss this week to high-scoring Hobbton (3-6) likely won’t eliminate Duplin County’s smallest-enrollment team.
Both seem to be a lock.
“It looks like there will only be 30 teams [in the 1A draw],” Martin said Sunday, “with Union out and Columbia and Mattamuskeet playing eight-man ball.
“I can’t find more than 30, but we’ll see what happens when they place teams next Saturday.”
Union, a member with North Duplin in the Carolina 1A Conference, opted out of football this fall due to Covid-19 concerns.
The state playoffs have a different look this year because the N.C. High School Athletics Association cut its championship divisions in all sports from eight to four (1A, 2A, 3A, 4A).
It also doubled the field in each from 16 to 32 teams each in the East and West so the same number of schools could qualify. For the past two decades, there had been 16 teams each in 1A and 1AA, etc.
But it puts the schools in the former single-A brackets into the same playoff pool with the old double-A teams, giving much less hope of advancing past a few rounds.
“There’ll be some size discrepancies for sure,” Martin said a week ago.
“We knew it would be this way, but hopefully something will occur in the next two to four years [to even the playing field.”
Playoff perspective
To put smaller schools’ current predicament into perspective:
In the two decades of subdivision, North Duplin, with an annual enrollment of around 300 high-school students, managed to advance to 1A state-title games in 2007 and 2017, plus two other regional finals (fourth round) in 2006 and 2003.
But in the two decades before the A/AA subdivision, when the Rebels had to compete with the larger 1A schools, they made only one region final. Oddly, that was in 1982, when the Rebels had one of their better teams and chose to “play up” in 2A for four years as members of the East Central Conference.
Rosewood game
The Rebels ran about twice the offensive plays (69-34) as the Eagles, but were outgained 398-223. Rosewood led in rushing 315-175 and passing 83-48.
Senior Luis Olivos led ND in rushing with 89 yards on 21 carries (4.2 per), and junior Eli Morrisey workhorsed his way to 76 on 27 (2.8).
Freshman Luke Kelly connected on seven of 17 passes for 48 yards (6.9) and one interception.
Kelly’s brother Landen, a senior, caught four passes for 45 yards (11.3), including a 24-yarder.
The Eagles swooped in for a 21-0 lead that stood at halftime, built on a 14-yard run by Terquavis Butler, three yards by Wyatt Lassiter and a 16-yard pass from Rocco Raper to John White.
They upped that to 28-0 in the first minute after the break on Butler’s 40-yard dash.
The Rebels finally got into gear for a 45-yard scoring drive in nine plays, inspired by Levi George’s 47-yard kickoff return past midfield. Olivos ran for the score from the four, and sophomore Branden Reyna’s first of three conversion kicks made it 28-7.
Rosewood’s Butler answered with a 44-yard run to push his team’s lead back to four scores near the end of the third period.
North Duplin followed with two TDs in less than five minutes.
Reyna’s 15-yard run, plus a 15-yard late-hit personal foul, moved the ball to the hosts’ 27-yard line. Olivos carried the ball on six of seven plays and scored from one yard.
Then a Rosewood fumble gave the ball to ND at the 32, Olivos again scored on a one-yard smash and it was 35-21.
“I was mighty proud of our effort after being down to start with,” Martin said. “It showed a lot of fight in us to cut it back to a two-score game.
“Now we’ve got to take that and build on it these next few weeks.”
They’ll have to do it with a roster of about two dozen, including freshmen, with at least three regulars still out with injuries. North Duplin does not field a junior varsity in football.
The Eagles closed the scoring on a 51-yard run by Butler—his fourth TD—and a final TD after an interception and return to ND’s 11.
Friday vs. Hobbton
This Friday in the final regular-season game, ND seeks to break a three-game losing streak to Hobbton in a series the Rebels lead 27-25.
The game will decide the last-place team of the four in the Carolina 1A, with both standing 0-2.
The Wildcats have a dynamite offense and a porous defense, having scored 395 points and given up 396. That’s an average of 44 points each way. North Duplin has a scoring deficit of 164-204 (21-26).
“Hobbton’s real good offensively,” Martin said of coach Joe Salas’ team. “They want to run an air raid, get you out in space, and the running back is hard-nosed. They run a lot of counters with their skill folks.
“We have to do a lot of things to prep for them, be in the right coverage, because the ball gets out fast on the perimeter.”
The conference title also will be decided Friday with Rosewood (4-2, 2-0) and Lakewood (4-5, 2-0) meeting in Roseboro.
ND leads the Rosewood series 30-18 after having lost four straight and seven of nine. Before that, the Rebels won eight in a row from 2005-12.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com.