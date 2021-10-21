WILLIAMSTON—After North Duplin scored its second touchdown against Bear Grass Charter High on Friday night, coach Hugh Martin decided to try an onside kickoff to try to regain immediate possession.
It worked.
Worked so well, leading to a touchdown, the Rebels did it again.
And again.
And yet again.
They recovered four squibbed onsiders in a row and drove for three straight touchdowns—all by 223-yard rusher Eli Morrisey—before giving the ball back on a fumble.
That built a 14-7 lead to 35-7 by halftime on the way to a 41-14 rout.
North Duplin raised its record to 3-4 overall and is 0-1 in the Carolina 1A Conference. It meets Rosewood and Hobbton in the next two weeks.
The CC was reduced to four teams this fall because Union opted out of playing due to Covid-19 concerns.
Bear Grass is 1-5, with its only win in the opener over South Creek of Robersonville 33-32.
(See explanation of an onside kickoff later in this story.)
“It’s funny how that [the onside kicks] developed,” Martin said. “We often try to squib kickoffs, usually on the ground, to limit their chances on [breaking] the return.
“That’s what we were going for on the first one, and they mishandled it. Then they over-shifted on the next one, and coach [Jeff] Byrd called it and we kicked to the area they’d left, and we got that one.
“Then it was working, so …”
The Rebels not only got the extra possessions, they were able to sustain drives.
“We had a few big plays, but also a lot of solid four-, five-, six-, seven-yard runs. They were very aggressive up front, and we were able to make blocks get some good running lanes.”
After Olivos’ 82-yard ramble late in the first quarter, Bear Grass answered with a fumble recovery and 38-yard drive to tie it 7-7.
Morrisey scored his first touchdown at 9:41 of the second period. After his teammates’ first three onside kickoff recoveries, he scored at 6:50, 3:17 and 1:19.
Onside kickoff
An onside kickoff is legal when the kicking team boots the ball at least 10 yards, usually hard on the ground, and out-scraps the receiving team for possession.
Or when the receiving team touches the ball first, before it goes 10 yards, and the kicking team recovers.
Recovering the onside kicks for North Duplin were Matt Wilkins, kicker Branden Reyna, Donovan Armwood and Landen Kelly.
The Rebels also recovered three other fumbles for a total of seven. Those three were by Luis Olivo, Kamari Leak and Alan Martinez.
ND had one lost fumble.
Statistics
Morrisey, a 5-foot-8, 150-pound junior, ran the ball a massive 37 times for his 223 yards (6.0 per), including 28 for 184 by halftime.
He’d also scored his four TDs by then, including from 24, 16, 5 and 2 yards.
Senior Luis Olivos (5-9, 210), ran nine times for 141 yards — a tremendous 15.7 per. He also scored twice, jetting 82 yards for the team’s opening shocker and 29 for the closeout score.
North Duplin outgained the Bears — well of course Bear Grass Charter is the Bears — 379-209, including 379-130 rushing, and led in first downs 21-8.
Reyna nailed five of six conversion kicks.
Playoff push
North Duplin has two Carolina 1A Conference games remaining to solidify its playoff qualification.
It has made the postseason 21 straight seasons beginning in 2000, the year before the subdivision era created eight championship brackets instead of four.
Now that the brackets have been cut back to four, the same number of berths remain because the NCHSAA doubled the seeds to 64 from 32. That’s now 32 each in the East and West fields instead of 16.
“After conference champions, seeding is based on a power index,” Martin said. “Last time I looked we were in, and not seeded too bad.”
“There’ll be some size [enrollment] discrepancies for sure. We knew it would be this way, but hopefully, something will occur in the next two to four years.”
Rebel Rousers
• It was North Duplin’s first win since Sept. 10, when it was coming off back-to-back shutouts of Jones Senior (12-0) and Lejeune (55-0).
Included in the four-week stretch were losses to Pamlico (32-0) and Lakewood (28-21), an open date, and postponement of the Bear Grass game from Sept. 24.
• This Friday, North Duplin visits Rosewood (3-2, 1-0 Carolina 1A Conference), then closes the regular season at home Oct. 29 against Hobbton (2-6, 0-2 CC).
The Rebels are 30-17 vs. Rosewood, but have lost six of eight and three in a row, including 47-0 last spring.