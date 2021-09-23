CALYPSO — If North Duplin could have stopped Pamlico County’s senior punt return guys in the third quarter Friday night, it would have been in position to make a run at its third straight victory.
Instead, the Hurricanes cashed in their first victory of the season after three losses.
With Pamlico leading 6-0 at halftime, Zymir Best’s 66-yard punt return set up Isaiah Godette’s five-yard run to make it 12-0.
Then Godette took over the returns. Less than a minute later, he broke a 62-yard runback to the three-yard line and scored to make it 20-0.
Next, the 5-foot-8, 180-pounder took another punt 66 yards to set up his three-yard score.
For good measure, he tallied his fourth touchdown on a 31-yard run.
North Duplin averted a shutout in the final minute after sophomore Khamari Leak sprinted 44 yards to put the ball on the three.
Then a couple of freshmen, quarterback Luke Kelly and running back Donovan Armwood, hooked up on a three-yard touchdown pass. Kelly added a conversion run to fix the 32-8 final.
“We just couldn’t get enough people to the point of attack on the returns,” said Rebel coach Hugh Martin. “In the first half we only gave up two runs that hurt us, and they only scored once.”
That one touchdown came on the first breakaway by Godette for 31 yards from scrimmage.
“He’s very elusive in the open field,” Martin said. “We had people near him, but couldn’t contain him.”
The Rebels handled everything else pretty well. They trailed in total offense 166-137 and rushing 160-123.
They committed the game’s only turnover on a fumble—but failed to recover any of Pamlico’s 10 bobbles on the rainy night. Most were snaps under center that the quarterback fell on quickly.
Sophomore Dujuan Armwood, Donovan’s older brother and ND’s leading rusher since the spring season, was a marked man in the Rebel backfield. He netted 93 yards on 29 carries (3.2 per), and Leak had 44 yards on a pair of rushes.
Kelly completed two passes, including one for 11 yards to his brother Landen, a senior. Big brother also averaged 38 yards on five punts.
On offense, Martin said, “We plugged away, but weren’t very consistent in some schemes. Dujuan was running mighty hard, and we finally put together enough of a drive to get a score.
“We made some offensive changes after the Northside [opening] game, and we’re committed to that.”
The switch was to a flexbone option attack, which had been in the works since the spring season.
“But we have to coach better and execute better,” Martin said.
Game this Friday?
Martin said he was working hard to secure a game for Friday, but by late Monday afternoon he didn not have an opponent.
Rebel yells
• ND leads the series 2-1. Its victories were in 1964 by 7-6 in Bayboro and in 2017 at home in the third round of the playoffs by 42-14 on the way to a 1A state runnerup finish.
• The Rebels had won two in a row this season by shutouts over Jones Senior 12-0 and Lejeune 55-0.
• Pamlico’s losses this season were to Washington 62-20, Harrells Christian Academy 52-28 and Kinston 34-0.
Bill Rollins can be reached at yorollo@yahoo.com