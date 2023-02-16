...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST
FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico and Pungo Rivers.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CALYPSO – It was business as usual for the North Duplin basketball team: Attack and devour schools in the Carolina 1A Conference.
The Rebels finished their conference regular season slate by thrashing Rosewood 60-36 on Tuesday on the road and returned home on Friday to annihilate Hobbton 56-29.
The wins competed a perfect 10-0 league mark and ND has gone 19-1 in the past two seasons against CC foes.
This week the mission is capture another CC Tournament championship.
The No. 1 seed was to play on Wednesday this week against the winner of No. 4 Neuse Charter and No. 5 Rosewood.
No. 6 Hobbton faced No. 3 Union for the right to go against No. 2 Lakewood in the semifinals.
Here’s the nice thing for Rebel fans, this team is not bored or tired of winning – against any team on any night.
And all indications are that their dominance will continue into the next few seasons as their three star scoring and statistical threats are underclassmen. Reece Outlaw is a junior, Addy Higginbotham and Tatewayna Faison are sophomores, and improving freshmen Lilly Fulghum and Lily Brothers are beginning to contribute.
Outlaw fired in 18 points, handed out five assists and made seven steals against the Eagles.
Higginbotham netted 17 markers and had six assists and two steals.
Faison owned the glass with 18 rebounds and also knocked down 11 points.
ND’s big three were also dynamite on the hardcourt against Hobbton as Faison scored 10 of her 14 points in the first half when the Rebels built up a 30-10 lead.
Outlaw hit for 13, Brothers six and Higginbotham five.
The NCHSAA 1A playoff brackets will be in place by Saturday and Highschoolot.com projects the Rebels to take the No. 2 East Region seed.
ND, now 19-1, went to the third round in 2021 before falling to Wilson Prep during a 22-2 campaign.