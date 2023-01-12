...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM THIS
AFTERNOON TO 10 AM EST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 4 PM this afternoon to 10 AM EST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
CALYPSO – The North Duplin basketball team sat with a 57-44 loss to 2A Eastern Wayne for nearly 21 days over the Christmas/New Year’s holidays.
Then the Rebels took out the grief of their only loss by plastering Spring Creek 47-23 last Friday in Calypso.
The game was the final tuneup before the ND begins a defense of its Carolina 1A Conference title.
Reece Outlaw scored seven of her 15 points in the third quarter as ND pulled away. The all-county junior added five assists.
Addy Higginbotham notched 11 markers, four of which came in the third, and had three assists.
Lily Brothers and Tateyawna Faison each chipped in six. Faison yanked down a game-high 15 rebounds and had three steals.
ND (8-1) was to open CC play on Tuesday this week at home game against Neuse Charter (8-6). The Rebels travel to Williamston today (Thursday) to face Bear Grass Charter (6-4) and return home on Friday for a CC matchup with Lakewood (5-6) – its closest Carolina 1A rival a year ago.
Tigers tripped,
‘Dawgs baffled
James Kenan cut South Lenoir’s lead to one point late in the game.
But the Blue Devils (6-6, 3-1) pulled out a 43-28 East Central 1A Conference win last Tuesday.
SL led by six with a minute to play before the Tigers went on a 6-0 run.
“The game was tight the whole way, but then they went 4-for-4 from the line and we missed a lot of one-and-ones,” said JK coach Kenny Williams.
Lillie Kornegay paced the Tigers with 12 points. Ron’Nyia Joyner added 11 and Gabriel Outlaw eight.
JK fell to East Duplin on Friday. (See B1 for the game story.)
The Tigers host Southwest Onslow (11-1, 4-0) on Friday and Wallace-Rose Hill three days later.
Last week, the Bulldogs (0-5, 0-3) dropped games to South Lenoir (48-17), North Lenoir (43-29) and Southwest Onslow (76-37).
Vikings slip
by Panthers
Carrie Carr scored 12 points.
But she needed help as East Duplin fell to Kinston 28-25 last Tuesday in the Vikings’ gym.
“It’s a game we could have won, but we didn’t shoot well enough,” said ED coach Mark Lane.
ED connected on just eight of 54 shots for a dismal 15 percent from the field.
A day later in Beulaville the Panthers gave Eastern Wayne (9-3) everything it may have wanted before the Warriors prevailed 37-32.
The Panthers’ Carr and Sallie Hatcher each racked up 13 points. JaMyah Pickett added five.
“We tied it up late as our girls really fought hard and did some real good things,” Lane said.
ED bested James Kenan on Friday. (See the game story on B1)