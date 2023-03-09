...FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM EST THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Temperatures as low as 29 and calm conditions will
result in frost formation.
* WHERE...Portions of eastern North Carolina.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM EST this morning.
* IMPACTS...Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
CALYPSO – North Duplin’s softball season was delayed after the Rebel basketball team advanced to the fourth round of the 1A playoffs.
While the first week of the season was wiped out, the Rebels remain the preseason favorites in the Carolina 1A Conference with the experience that could lead to a deep run in the playoffs.
ND lost pitchers Starr Jaco (10-1) and Logan Jones (.438) from a team that went 13-6 and won the CC regular season and postseason crowns.
But that is minor compared to what returns to the diamond during coach Jamie Higginbotham’s second season.
Higginbotham, who coached at Mount Olive University, said her team will play a traditional style of softball.
“We want to get on base and run around the bases,” Higginbotham said. “It’s really exciting because you put pressure on the defense and they start making mistakes.”
Yet she admits her squad is behind compared to other schools that did not have basketball holding up softball practice.
“Our weakness is just time,” she said. “We’ll have very few practices before we start playing games. What we’re really focused on his playing our game. If we do that I like our chances and I won’t worry.
The biggest change for the Rebels will be in the circle as freshmen Lilly Fulghum and Ady Spence will toe the rubber.
“Lilly has been groomed with this older group in volleyball and basketball and has also played travel softball,” Higginbotham said. “She has the power, movement and speed, whereas Ady is a spinner type of pitcher where hitters have to be patient (with her breaking pitches).”
Both will hurl the ball to backstop Kasey Jones, who hit .373 last season.
“She’s an outstanding infielder but wee need her behind the plate,” said Higginbotham of the Barton College signee. “She’s a seasoned veteran, who can hit for power, bunt and hit singles.”
ND has star power up the middle as well with Reece Outlaw at shortstop and Higginbotham’s daughter Addy at second base.
Outlaw hit .569, while Higginbotham was at .545.
“Reece’s speed will probably set the tone,” said Higginbotham of her junior who has already committed to play at ECU.”She’s just a special player. She can lead off or hit in the 3-4 holes.
“Addy’s a mover who can set the table, bun, slap hit and whack it.”
Fulghum will play third base and hit in the middle of the lineup.
Riley Hatch, who hit .406 during a season where injuries allowed her to play just 11 games, will be a first base, in the outfield or as the Rebels’ designated player. Adiasha Bernal could also see time at first.
Senior Dana Santibaneez, Iala Overton (.419) and Sara Thomas Tucker and Marissa Bernal are four players who will see time in the outfield.
“I’ve coached these kids since middle school so they know my ways,” Higginbotham said. “Our bench is pretty decent with all of them having some type of experience.
“I wouldn’t trade the success these kids had in basketball, even though it costs us time preparing for softball.”