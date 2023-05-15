CALYPSO – North Duplin has made its mark this season by pounding it’s way to wins.
Things figured to change in the state tournament, where pitching is supposed to rule.
Not for the Rebel bats, which blasted away during a 25-0 second-round victory over No. 13 Weldon last Friday. That was after ND smoked Cape Hatteras 10-0 in Tuesday’s opening round.
ND has walked off with 12 early 10-run mercy rule victories this spring. The Rebels’ 19th win is the most since going 21-5 in 2016 when they were beaten in the East Region finals by Princeton. The previous season, the Rebels logged a 20-4-1 mark en route to a 1A title against Hiwassee Dam in Greensboro.
Since that time ND has had four seasons that ended in the second round, one in the first round to an eventual champion (Camden County), and one season canceled because of the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Friday’s second-round folly of a competition should have been stopped by at least the fourth inning but went on for two more painful innings for the visiting Chargers (13-3), who were second in the Tar-Roanoke 1A Conference.
ND led 17-0 after two innings, scored two more in the third and six in the fourth. Anyone with a thought the Chargers would be competitive with more innings was sorely mistaken – and in denial.
“I’d never run up the score to 25,” said ND second-year coach Jaime Higginbotham, who has coached at the University of Mount Olive and also in the middle-school and travel-ball ranks. “I asked at 17-0 and was told you had to go to five. Later, I showed them the new rule.
“This is a tough situation for our players and me as the coach. We’re not used to slowing it down. We’re an aggressive team.”
The fourth-seed Carolina 1A Conference champions were to host No. 12 Riverside-Martin (19-5) on Tuesday. The winner plays the survivor of No. 1 Pamlico County (22-3) and No. 9 Chatham Central (18-2) on Friday.
In the bottom half of the draw, No. 19 Roxbury Community (13-8) faces No. 10 East Columbus (24-2) with the victor taking on the winner of No. 3 Perquimans (20-4) and No. 11 Northside-Pinetown (19-4).
Driving in runs
a team approach
The object of the game is to score, and the best plays come when players whack the yellow ball into gaps with teammates on base.
Reece Outlaw, Addy Higginbotham, Kasey Jones, Sara Thomas Tucker and Lilly Fulghum each drove in two runs against Weldon.
Iala Overton knocked in three via a home run. Riley Hatch and Fulghum also went yard. Outlaw tripled and doubled twice as the Rebels ripped 22 hits.
Ady Spence gave up two hits in three innings and Fulghum none during a two-inning stint in the circle.
ND scored times in the first inning and five in the fifth on Tuesday to pop Cape Hatteras.
Freshman Fulghum belted across a team-high five RBI with a single and her ninth homer of the season. She limited the Hurricanes to one hit, while whiffing eight and walking one in four frames.
Spence logged a hittless inning.
Additional offensive support came from Higginbotham (2 for 3, RBI, two runs), Hatch (two RBI), ad Jones (single, walk), Overton (2 for 2) and Outlaw (single, hit-by-pitch, two runs).
Young club confident
and experienced
ND won its ninth consecutive game. The Rebels won 10 straight between losses to 2As South Lenoir 4-3 on March 3; and East Duplin, 8-4 and No. 2 seed in the 2A East, which is also alive in the third round.
Higginbotham likes the character of her players.
“They’re competitors,” she said. “They know how to win and that’s a skill, and they’ve done it in multiple sports (ND’s basketball team advanced into the fourth round of the playoffs this year and third round a season previous.
“We know nothing about Riverside or a lot of our opponents, but we’ll go in there guns-a-blazing. Our motto this year was use the regular season as a practice for the state tournament.”
Third baseman Hatch (.271) is coming off an injured 2022 campaign and early struggles this spring. “We’ve been working on some things and she got hot,” Higginbotham said of ND’s lone senior starter.
SS Outlaw (.648) and Fulghum (.566) both have nine homers and 37 RBI as ND has launched 27 rockets over the fence. Outlaw has seven doubles and 11 triples, while Fulghum has six doubles and three triples.-----Higginbotham (.648) and catcher Jones (.515) have combined for 41 more RBI.
Between them they’ve logged 12 doubles, six triples and six moon shots.
Sophomore Overton (.385) returned from an ankle injury.
Michael Jaenicke can be reached at mjaenicke@apgenc.com