CALYPSO – The North Duplin softball team went 75-16-1 during a four-year span from 2015 to 2018, which included a 1A title and East Region loss to then-conference foe Princeton.

After a 7-7 rebuilding season and 1-1 Covid-19 spring-canceling campaign, a new era started with a young group of players and all-Carolina Conference pitcher Callie Thornton.

