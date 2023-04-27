...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM
EDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 25 kt and
choppy waters expected.
* WHERE...Pamlico, Pungo, Neuse, and Bay Rivers.
* WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM EDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.
&&
CALYPSO – The North Duplin softball team went 75-16-1 during a four-year span from 2015 to 2018, which included a 1A title and East Region loss to then-conference foe Princeton.
After a 7-7 rebuilding season and 1-1 Covid-19 spring-canceling campaign, a new era started with a young group of players and all-Carolina Conference pitcher Callie Thornton.
ND played just 13 games in 2021, losing to 1A champ Camden County the first round of the playoffs that no on seeded teams, just names of qualifying teams pulled out of a hat.
Thornton left for Coker University and the Rebels adjusted by having two players share time in the pitching circle. ND went 13-6 and won its second straight league crown.
But some of the Rebels past magic was missing after a second-round playoff lost.
ND (13-2, 6-0) returned to its spot as one of the top softball programs and the Rebels appear ready to make a run behind the pitching of frosh Lilly Fulghum, and an outstanding core of hitters led by Reece Outlaw, Addy Higginbotham, Kasey Jones, Iala Overton, Fulghum and Sara Thomas Tucker.
The Rebels scored 39 runs in eight innings last week to drub Lakewood (22-3) and Union (13-2) and all but seal the Carolina Conference title. Entering this week, they have a two-game lead over Rosewood with three league affairs to play.
Rebels’ long ball
sinks Leopard
Outlaw, Fulghum and Higginbotham each homered in ND’s victory against the Spartans in Calypso last Thursday.
Outlaw hit a two-run shot in the first and Fulghum tripled and scored as ND went in front 3-0.
Higginbotham walked and scored in the second when Fulghum went yard. Jones and Hatch also scored in the frame as the lead ballooned to 8-0.
Higginotham touched ‘em all in the fourth with her solo rocket. Fulghum added a run-scoring double.
Hailey King, the second-best CC pitcher, was lit up like a Christmas tree by the Rebels’ offense.
Fulghum gave up two hits to King and another to Alexis Davilacruz, but no one else got to her as she whiffed nine and walked one. Union (6-8-, 3-4) got single runs in the first and third. ND plated five runs in the fourth to force the 10-run mercy rule.
ND bashed 23 hits and had six walks on Tuesday in a 22-3 scorching of the Leopards. The hit total is four shy of a season high for the Rebels.
Outlaw and M’chelle Jaco each drove in three runs.
Higginbotham went 4 for 4 and Jones and Overton each had three hits in three trips to the plate.
Winning pitcher Ady Spence allowed three hits, struck out three and had one walk.
While clearly the backup to Fulghum, Spence, also a freshman, is 4-1 in five appearances with a 1.91 ERA.
Quick Pitches
ND has a few quality wins – 2A schools East Duplin (14-4), Eastern Wayne (11-3) – which helps its RPI when seeds for the playoffs are awarded. The Rebels won’t get much help from league foes, which have a combined overall record of 21-34.
But before that time, ND will attempt to win its second straight CC Tournament title the first week of May. The first round of the 1A playoffs is May 8. ND figures to have at least two home games, possibly three.
The Rebels traveled to 2A South Lenoir on May for a second-chance at upping its RPI after venturing to Rosewood to officially capture the CC title the previous day. They host Hobbton (3-11, 1-4) today (Thursday).
Higginbotham (.630) leads the Rebels in average and has touched home plate one time fewer than Outlaw (.596, 29 runs). Fulghum (.553) has 22 RBI, second to Outlaw’s 25.
Jones (.389, 17 RBI), Tucker-Thomas (.333) and Riley Hatch (.277) have made contributions at key times as well.
Outlaw (10), Higginbotham (eight) and Fulghum (six) have combined for 24 successful stolen base attempts.