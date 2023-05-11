NEWTON GROVE – North Duplin picked up its second Carolina 1A Conference Tournament title in as many years, to go with its second regular-season CC championship banner this season last Thursday. The Rebels clinched the tourney by devouring Rosewood 11-1 in a game that ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.

CC foes have been crying “leniency” during battles with the Rebels, who enter the playoffs this week with a 17-2 mark, and on a seven-game winning streak.

mjaenicke@apgenc.com