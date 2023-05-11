NEWTON GROVE – North Duplin picked up its second Carolina 1A Conference Tournament title in as many years, to go with its second regular-season CC championship banner this season last Thursday. The Rebels clinched the tourney by devouring Rosewood 11-1 in a game that ended after six innings because of the 10-run mercy rule.
CC foes have been crying “leniency” during battles with the Rebels, who enter the playoffs this week with a 17-2 mark, and on a seven-game winning streak.
ND won 10 straight before falling to East Duplin (the projected No. 2 seed in 2A) on April 5.
The formula for three wins last week was familiar: Score runs and repeat.
ND beat its three foes last week by a combined score of 46-0, but that only followed its season dominance, which reached 155-0 against conference rivals.
Playoff-read Rebels
The NCHSAA announced playoff pairings on Monday, making some people question why that couldn’t have been done on Saturday and Sunday like other sports.
ND was projected to be a No. 4 seed in the 1A East, based on RPI rankings. Coastal Plains 1A/2A Conference Pamlico (20-3) looks like the No. 1 team, Bear Grass (16-2) second, Perquimans (18-4) third and Oxford Prep (16-3) fifth.
ND went 13-6 last season and lost to Chatham Central 14-4 in the second round after topping North Moore 13-3 in Calypso.
Road to tourney title
ND had to make up a rain-out game against Hobbton last Monday. A 15-run fourth inning led to a 22--0 win as the Rebels’ bats whacked out 19 hits in Newton Grove.
Kasey Jones homered, tripled and singled. Addy Higginbotham and Lilly Fulghum had three-hit nights and Reece Outlaw drove in three runs.
Oddly, the CC tournament was at Hobbton High and a return trip for the semifinal round was the following day.
No sweat.
Outlaw and Fulghum homered, Jones had a key triple and Riley Hatch a double as ND pushed by Union 6-0.
Fulghum struck out 10, walked one and yielded seven hits. It was ND’s closest CC game this spring.
The freshman hurler allowed just three hits in the finals versus Rosewood. She struck out 11 and walked two for the 10th time.
Outlaw and Fulghum homered. Higginbotham had three hits and three RBI. Hatch and Sara Tucker
Thomas added hits as ND finished out the Eagles with two runs in the sixth.
Around the Horn
Beat this batting foursome. Outlaw (.641 average, 35 RBI, 44 runs), Higginbotham (.634, 27 RBI, 41 runs), Jones (.508, 10 RBI, 23 runs) and Fulghum(.633, 30 RBI, 38 runs)
Fulghum has 117 strikeouts and 18 walks in 61.1 innings with an ERA of 0.46.
ND’s three losses were to 2A schools, including East Duplin and South Lenoir.
Jones and Hatch are the Rebels’ lone senior starters.