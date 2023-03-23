CALYPSO – While the North Duplin softball team went 13-6 last season and won a Carolina 1A Conference title, the Rebels never seemed to recover from the loss of pitcher Callie Thornton, who played at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C.

ND (4-1) has regrouped behind two freshman hurlers in Lilly Fulghum and Ady Spence.

