CALYPSO – While the North Duplin softball team went 13-6 last season and won a Carolina 1A Conference title, the Rebels never seemed to recover from the loss of pitcher Callie Thornton, who played at Coker College in Hartsville, S.C.
ND (4-1) has regrouped behind two freshman hurlers in Lilly Fulghum and Ady Spence.
The core of the lineup has returned and the Rebels look as if they have the potential to make a deep run in the state tournament.
For now, coach Jamie Higginbotham club is coming together following a basketball season that ended in the fourth round of the playoffs, thus giving ND a late start in softball.
“So far we’re finding our groove after a short preseason between the two seasons,” Higginbotham said. “But I’m super pumped where we are.”
Fulghum was the silencer last Friday when the Rebels beat Trask 7-0 in Calypso.
ND’s offense pecked away for single runs in four of the first five innings before posting a four spot on the scoreboard in the sixth.
Fulghum had her way with the Titans, retiring them in order in the first, fourth, fifth and sixth innings, and allowing one more than the minimum in the second and third. She got out of a bases-loaded jam in the seventh to preserve the shutout.
Reece Outlaw staked ND to a 2-0 lead by tripling and scoring in the first and walking and scoring in the third.
Kasey Jones and Addy Higginbotham singled and scored in the fourth and fifth innings, respectively, before Sara Thomas Tucker and Higginbotham tripled and Outlaw singled in the three-run sixth.
“Trask is a good team and I was happy we did the little things well,” Higginbotham said. “We’re close to finding the chemistry we need and have solid hitters throughout the lineup. We moved Lala (Overton) to the leadoff spot and it’s given us more power. She’s a hitter who can take the count deep or hit the first strike she sees.”
ND (4-1) was set to face 2A East Duplin on Monday and will host the Panthers on March 29 as part of its improved non-conference schedule. Most Carolina 1A Conference teams are a step behind the Rebels.
North Duplin’s .434 team batting average and 64 runs in five games (12.8 average) has Higginbotham and Rebel fans smiling from ear to ear.
Higginbotham is whacking at a .647 mark with Outlaw, Kasey Jones, Riley Hatch and Fulghum all above the .500 mark.
Two runaway
road victories
The three-win week included bashings of Jones Senior (18-1) on Tuesday and Lejeune (23-1) the following day. Both were road wins.
In the triumph over the Jones Trojans, Hatch went 4 for 4 and drove in four runs. Overton also scored four times and ripped two hits.
Fulghum had a pair of hits and four RBI, and Higginbotham legged out two doubles and a single and crossed the plate three times.
ND rapped out 19 hits en route to stomping the Devilpups last Wednesday, scoring 12 times in the second inning while Spence limited Lejeune to a pair of hits, whiffing six and walking six.
Outlaw, Higginbotham and Jones each had four hits and combined to drive in 13 runs. Spence (2 for 3), Fulghum (2 for 4) and Hatch (1 for 5, two runs) combined for five more RBI.
But credit the Devilpups for aiding the enemy with 11 errors.
ND was slated to start conference play on Tuesday this week by hosting Neuse Charter and rolling out the red carpet for Lakewood (3-4) today (Thursday).
Yet the second meeting against the Panthers should be favorites for softball fans.
“We won’t approach it any different than any other game,” Higginbotham said. “The only difference is the familiarity of our players through rec and travel ball with some of their players.
“We’re still plugging along trying to figure out things about our team.”
ND, ED, James Kenan and Wallace-Rose Hill no longer play in an Easter Tournament, though the Rebels beat the Tigers 13-3 on March 7.