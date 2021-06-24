A statewide awareness campaign, called “Time for a New YOU,” launched June 7 for the Governor’s Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund that is available for eligible North Carolina community college students. GEER provides $15 million in tuition assistance to students enrolled in short-term workforce training programs in one of North Carolina’s “Great 58” community colleges.
The short-term programs supported by the scholarship are in high-demand fields that will lead to a state or industry-recognized credential. Ten high-demand areas have been identified and are automotive, construction, emergency medical services, healthcare, information technology, aircraft maintenance, criminal justice, fire and rescue services, industrial / manufacturing, and transportation.
“Our community colleges are strengthening North Carolina’s position in the global marketplace, and we will lead the state’s economic recovery,” said Thomas A. Stith III, president of the N.C. Community College System. “Our community colleges provide affordable and accessible education opportunities and produce graduates who are highly competitive candidates for hire.”
The scholarship awards up to $750, or the cost of the program – whichever is more – and can be used to help cover the cost of tuition, fees, books and supplies, credentialing tests, transportation, childcare, and other costs of attendance.
Eligible students must be a N.C. resident and currently enrolled in an eligible continuing education program or course for a minimum of 96 hours.
Questions should be directed to the financial aid office of the community college the student wants to attend. For more information, visit TimeForANewYou.org. Please contact Hannah Smith at hsmith@jamessprunt.edu with any questions about this funding.