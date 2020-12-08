High school basketball will look much different this year than in years past, thanks to the coronavirus.
This season, the biggest change is face coverings (not gaiters) will be required for games and practices, for players, coaches and officials.
Modifications to protocols regarding games (including pregame) have been made to the North Carolina High School Athletic Association Sports Manual for 2020-2021.
They are as follows:
Pregame Protocol
• Limit attendees to the referee and the head coach from each team with each coach standing on the center circle on each side of the division line.
• All individuals maintain a social distance of six feet or greater at the center circle.
• Suspend handshakes prior to and following the pregame conference.
Team Benches
• Social distancing should be practiced when possible.
• Limit the number of bench personnel to observe social distancing of six feet or greater.
• Place team benches opposite the spectator seating.
• Additional chairs or rows may be added to allow bench personnel to observe social distancing of six feet or greater.
• Create separation between the team bench and spectator seating behind the bench.
• Limit contact between players when substituting.
• Personnel not in the game should adhere to any required local/state face covering requirements.
Officials Table
• The host should sanitize the table before the game and at halftime.
• Place officials table sufficiently away from the sideline to allow for additional space for substitutes.
• Limit seats at the table to essential personnel, which includes home team scorer and timer with a recommend distance of six feet or greater between individuals. Other personnel (visiting scorer, statisticians, media, etc.) may not be deemed essential personnel and consider an alternate location for them.
• Table personnel shall wear cloth face coverings at all times.
Pre- and Post-Game Ceremony
• Suspend the pregame introduction handshakes.
• Suspend post game protocol of shaking hands.
• Officials will stand at the division line across from the benches during pregame introductions
Equipment & Accessories Basketball
• Ball given to officials in the locker room, where it is sanitized as recommended by the ball manufacturer and not used for warm-ups.
• The host school should ensure that the ball is sanitized during time-outs and between quarters.
• Sanitizer should be provided by the host team at the table.
Cloth Face Coverings
• Cloth face coverings must be worn at all times during practices and contests. A student with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face covering during competition will need medical documentation from a physician licensed to practice medicine, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.
• No gaiters are allowed
• Coaching staff and other bench personnel are also required to wear face coverings at all times.
Officials Uniform and Equipment
• By state association adoption, long-sleeved shirts are permissible.
• Officials should not be required to wear jackets during pre-game court/player observation.
• Electronic whistles are permissible (supplies are limited).
• Choose a whistle with a tone that will carry inside.
• Check the market for choices
• Whistle guards/shields are required.
• Cloth face coverings must be worn at all times during contests. An official with a medical condition that would prohibit wearing a face covering during competition will need medical documentation from a physician licensed to practice medicine, nurse practitioner or physician’s assistant.
• Must be solid black or white, or a medical cloth mask (blue/white)
• All crew members do not have to match if masks are worn
• Gloves are permissible
Throw-in
• Official may stand six feet or greater away from player making the throw-in and bounce the ball to that player on a front court throw-in.
Free Throw Administration
• The lead official shall stand on the end line and bounce the ball to the free thrower.
Officials Time Out
• An official timeout (60 seconds) will be called at the first dead ball after the four-minute mark of each quarter. The ball will be put back in play at the point of interruption (throw-in, free throw, etc.) when the official timeout was awarded.
Jump Ball
• Eliminate the jump ball and award the ball to the visiting team the first alternating possession for the throw in.
• To start an overtime period, use a coin toss to determine which team is awarded the ball.