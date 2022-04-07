MOREHEAD CITY — The Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament recently announced a few additions to the 64th annual competition in June.
Specifically, it’s putting a focus on the use of omnidirectional sonar technology. Effective this year, its use will not be permitted before official fishing hours of 9 a.m.
A new category will be added, too, paying out prizes for boats that do not use the fishing aid during the tournament. There will be a weekly and a daily payout for the new category.
Omnidirectional sonar is different from traditional sounding tools in that it allows anglers to aim the transducer for a full 360-degree view. Some tools are able to scan an area up to almost a mile and can track a fish from bite to boat.
That wasn’t the only new category added to the docket either. The tournament introduced a new $20,000-entry fee Calcutta with a projected payout of $850,000 based on 50 entries. Additionally, it added an additional winner-take-all release category for its outboard participants.
The entry fee will be $1,000, and a projected 20 entries would produce a $17,000 prize pool.
There are a few things to take away from these announcements. One, there’s no denying the Big Rock is a big-money tournament. The Big Rock Foundation makes tremendous charitable donations, but adding a $20,000 entry fee category to a tournament where entries in all previous categories was just under $30,000 in 2020 is a clear-cut welcome message to affluent anglers with the means to participate.
And why not? Fishing is fun. Fishing on a million-dollar yacht must be incredible. If you can slap down more than $45,000 for a week of fishing without promise of a payout, more power to you.
But I applaud the tournament for remembering the little guy. Doubling down on the outboard division is the right move considering the other added categories. Pelagic Hunter II, a 35-foot Contender, winning the 2020 tournament with a 495.2-pound blue marlin was a fantastic advertisement for more economical anglers to take a chance on a big prize with an affordable entry fee.
Pelagic Hunter II wasn’t able to enter all categories in 2020, but it still walked away with a handsome $223,263 payout.
Add to that, the tournament is recognizing the advantage that comes with the newest technology and is working to, at the very least, neutralize omnidirectional sonar technology as a convenience used before lines go in the water.
The additional category rewarding boats that don’t use the aid at all is an acknowledgement of the beauty in old-fashioned billfishing.
Advantages in boat size, speed and gear are a part of tournament fishing, but even with all of the technology available today, captains still have to have the know-how to get the bite.
Having that official recognition in the tournament rules and prize structure is a solid step toward battling unnecessary advantages.
The Big Rock wants to grow – that’s why it added two categories welcoming growth on both ends of the financial entrant spectrum – but its acknowledgment of overuse of omnidirectional sonar technology is a sign that the “next best thing” in angling tech won’t create an advantage gap that can’t be overcome by the little guy.
This story war reprinted with the permission of the Carteret County News-Times.