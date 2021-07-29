Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City NC has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in North Carolina... Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton affecting Greene, Pitt and Lenoir Counties. For the Contentnea Creek...including Hookerton...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at water.weather.gov/ahps. The National Weather Service in Newport/Morehead City has issued a * Flood Warning for the Contentnea Creek Near Hookerton. * From this morning to tomorrow morning. * At 4:00 AM EDT Thursday the stage was 12.9 feet. * Flood stage is 13.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river will rise to 13.0 feet later this morning. It will remain around 13.0 ft through tonight before falling below flood stage Friday morning. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Minor flooding of low lying areas adjacent to creek can be expected. Several homes threatened by water in northwest Greene County near HWY 58. &&