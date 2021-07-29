MOUNT OLIVE — An exciting event is brewing in the Mount Olive air as community members coordinate the first Pickles, Pigs & Swigs fall festival.
The event scheduled for Nov. 20 in downtown Mount Olive is currently seeking cook teams for the BBQ competition. The teams will be accepted on a first-come, first-served basis and this year will be limited to 20 teams.
“We have always talked about a fall festival for Mount Olive,” said Julie Beck, president of the Mount Olive Chamber. “Members of the Mount Olive Community Development Corporation came forward to brainstorm for an event that would celebrate downtown, and the pieces just started falling into place. We think this will be a ‘BIG DILL’ for Mount Olive, and we are hoping right along in our plans.”
The festival will feature Mt. Olive Pickles, local craft beer, live bluegrass music, antique tractors, the Pickle Train, and a North Carolina Pork Council-sanctioned Whole Hog Cooking Competition.
The cooking competition will kick off Friday evening in the Mount Olive Town Hall parking lot. Saturday festivities will take place at the Southern Bank parking area at the corner of Center and Main streets from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. The attractions will be set up along Center Street. A plate sale featuring barbecue from the competition will take place throughout the day on Saturday. Plates will be $10.
“This will be a much smaller event and footprint than the North Carolina Pickle Festival,” said Beck. “We think it will have a much more laid-back feel to it. It will be a great way to spend a fall afternoon.”
The fall festival is sponsored by the Mount Olive Chamber of Commerce. Most of the proceeds from the festival will benefit the Community Development Corporation, which hopes to spearhead a master plan for downtown Mount Olive.
People interested in cooking teams or event sponsorships may visit www.eventeny.com/events/picklespigsswigs-1554.