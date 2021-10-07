Alex Palou used to post notes on his bathroom mirror as a daily affirmation that he could someday drive for Chip Ganassi in the IndyCar Series.
And when he crossed paths with the team owner during preparations for the Indianapolis 500, the IndyCar rookie introduced himself to Ganassi in hopes of landing on his radar. Ganassi surprised Palou that day just 13 months ago by offering the driver advice that Palou found himself following during the race.
It was all meant to be, Palou will tell you, because IndyCar’s earnest new champion truly believes everything happens for a reason. He worked hard, followed an untraditional racing path and, with nothing to lose, he visualized his biggest dreams.
Ok, so maybe he didn’t visualize himself driving a bright yellow “Chicken Limo” adorned with an oversized fake chicken head and tail around Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Yet that was the perk Wednesday for the fried chicken-loving champion during his weeklong victory tour.
It was August 2020 at empty Indianapolis when Palou first introduced himself to Ganassi. Now, he’s the sixth champion for IndyCar’s powerhouse team, giving Ganassi his 14th title and on the 25th anniversary of its first championship with Jimmy Vasser.
Palou on Sunday became the first Spaniard to win the IndyCar championship, the youngest champion since 2003 and the first Ganassi champion since Juan Pablo Montoya in 1999 not named Franchitti or Dixon. That duo won nine titles from 2008 through last season.
So who is this Catalan who arrived in IndyCar via Japan just ahead of last year’s pandemic-challenged season? And how did he parlay one season with an underfunded team into the job he wanted so badly that he left a note to himself each morning?
Palou is 24 and just completed his second year racing IndyCar, but carries himself with the poise and professional of a steely veteran. On a team stacked with Scott Dixon, Marcus Ericsson, Jimmie Johnson and Tony Kanaan, he’s their happy kid brother so pleased to be part of the gang. Everything “is amazing” to Palou and every day is a good day, and the sponge for information has a question for everyone.
As he beat Dixon all season long — Palou is the first Ganassi driver to outrun the six-time champion in a decade — Dixon could have made life difficult on his new teammate down the stretch. But Dixon has been impressed with him, and Johnson, a seven-time NASCAR champion, couldn’t name another driver he’d ever seen at such a high level this early in his career.
An old soul
Palou is the oldest in a quartet of young new IndyCar drivers who won races this season. All four are very different, but from the start two-time champion Josef Newgarden found Palou to be the gem in the rough.
Newgarden credits Palou’s offseason move from Dale Coyne Racing into a prized Ganassi seat — the No. 10 opened when Felix Rosenqvist left to drive for Arrow McLaren SP — for giving Palou the resources needed to win three races and score eight podium finishes, both IndyCar highs. But Palou was polished after racing in various European series, as well as two years of Super Formula in Japan.
Palou was born in Spain to teenage parents, and his father, Ramon, is younger than 46-year-old teammates Johnson and Kanaan. His family is close and his hoodie-clad father could maybe pass for an older brother when Palou is in street clothes alongside his dad.
Palou’s Spanish girlfriend says she’s 11 years younger than his father, and the two have been dating since he was 17. When her friends expressed shock at her new boyfriend’s age, Esther Valle assured them Palou was wise beyond his years. And on a vacation together in Girona, Spain, the coffee lovers found a void of trendy shops and have owned and operated “Coffee & Greens” together the last three years.